The governor's proposal calls for $46.2 million to come from the agriculture sector. He would issue bonds and repay them over 25 years.

The payments would be about $3 million annually, collected through higher fees on feed, veterinary inspections, animal remedies, poultry health products and raw milk.

The Senate Appropriations Committee introduced the legislation Thursday on behalf of Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Two other plans were already submitted to the Legislature.

They come from House Republican Leader Lee Qualm, of Platte, and Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton.

The Qualm bill, HB 1157, calls for the state Board of Regents to provide $10 million for the project. It doesn't identify the sources of the remainder of the funding.

The Nelson bill, SB 162, asks for $10 million from the Future Fund that the governor controls, plus $40 million from the state's business low-interest loan fund known as REDI, plus $8.6 million from the regents.

The Qualm bill was assigned to the House State Affairs Committee for its first hearing. A date hasn't been set.

The Nelson bill goes to the Joint Committee on Appropriations for its first hearing. A date hasn't been set.

A date hasn't been set either for a hearing on the Daugaard bill, SB 172.

The coming four to five weeks will see a decision take shape on how to pay for the lab. Its last major renovation came 25 years ago.

Many of South Dakota's agriculture producers felt the price increases for license plates and the sales tax increase of recent years. Better roads and better teacher pay are the primary recipients of the additional revenue from those additional fees and taxes.

The general public pays those higher fees and taxes. The governor's approach on the laboratory project puts most of the revenue responsibility on agriculture.

The governor's legislation outlines the specific fee increases he's seeking. They include:

• Commercial feed inspection would cost 57 cents per ton, up from two cents now;

• Annual fees on pet foods sold in packages of 10 pounds or smaller would rise to $150 from the current $50;

• Annual fees on specialty pet foods in packages of 10 pounds or smaller would likewise triple to $75 from the present $25;

• Veterinary inspection fees, which now range from 10 cents to 25 cents per head, would add a surcharge of 30 cents per head;

• Animal remedies would be charged $75 annually, up from $25 every two years;

• Poultry would be charged five cents per bird; and

• The assessment on raw milk would climb to $1.10, up from $1 now.

Together these higher fees are expected to generate $3 million to cover the annual bond payments.

The question facing legislators is whether producers desire the new lab sufficiently to stomach another round of higher fees.

The 18 legislators — nine senators and nine representatives — on the Joint Committee on Appropriations will make the initial decision. What they recommend likely will need a two-thirds majority in each chamber for passage.

That's a big hill.