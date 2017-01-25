HEINERT: Working through a busy session

The Legislature typically has more than 500 pieces of legislation to work through in our 40-day session. Some are very simple, with only minor language changes and some are very complex, with far reaching implications. There is a time honored tradition in South Dakota of referring laws and Constitutional Amendments to the ballot. There are a number of bills this year seeking to make this process more difficult. I have, and will continue to oppose this type of legislation. I appreciate the numerous emails that I have received stating your desire to protect your right to propose legislation to the ballot.

Early last week, I sat on a panel discussion in conjunction with the South Dakota Rural Water Conference. We covered a host of topics facing rural water systems. The work these dedicated individuals is vitally important to our district and I cannot thank them enough. The amount of people that depend on the access to and the quality of the water that flows through these lines is enormous, not to mention all of the livestock and other industries that depend on this resource to survive. We are extremely fortunate to have such a reliable source of clean water. Some areas in our district struggled with access and quality only a few short years ago. We must do all we can to protect this most important resource for ourselves and future generations.

Last Thursday evening, I was pleased to attend the Governor's Tourism Conference Awards Ceremony. Tourism is a major part of South Dakota’s economy, second only to the ag industry. All aspects of the tourism industry have shown that 2016 was a record year with over 13.9 million visitors that spent over $3.8 billion in our State. Thank you to the work of Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen, his staff, and all of hard working individuals in the tourism industry for making South Dakota a destination for the millions of people that were able to share in the place we are lucky to call home.

Interstate 90 travels through the heart of District 26 and has many great attractions for our guests with friendly people to welcome them. With rodeos, pow-wows, retail shops, hunting, fishing and the mighty Missouri River, our district has something for everyone in all six of our counties! If there is something I can do to help draw visitors to your area, please let me know.

This coming Thursday, Jan. 26, will be State/Tribal Relations Day at the Capitol. I am very pleased to announce that our own Rosebud Elementary Drum Group, from Rosebud, will be performing in the Rotunda at noon. This event is always well attended and I encourage an early arrival if you plan to join us. This year’s focus will be on Tribal Natural Resource opportunities with cooperation of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. This work has already started with game relocation and food plot planting on tribal lands. As an avid hunter, I am very excited to see what opportunities can come from this partnership as it increases the access to technical assistance and wildlife for the tribes and better understanding and resources for the state.

With the individual bill deadline fast approaching, if you have any issues that require a legislative action please reach out to me. I truly enjoy working for you and I thank you for this responsibility. Please let me hear from you. You may reach me by phone at 605-319-6570 or email at Troy.Heinert@sdlegislature.gov.