WOSTER: Afraid of the dark

Some of my friends from childhood are brave. Me, I see monsters, even today. Why, just the other evening, when I looked out the patio window and saw footprints in the snowdrift behind the house, I figured it was a monster. I switched on the outside light. I saw nothing, but I was pretty sure some "thing'' was just around the corner of the patio.

Late one evening last summer, Nancy was out of town. I was getting ready for bed when I saw a boat gliding over the canal. As it moved along near the shoreline, two men stood in the bow and directed the beam of a flashlight into the water. Spooky, but as the boat drifted farther down the canal, I noticed a shadowy figure, a woman wrapped in a cloak and hood, standing motionless at the end of my dock.

I turned 73 last week. No more reason to be afraid of the dark, right? But that figure on the dock unsettled me. I thought of that book by John Fowles, "The French Lieutenant's Woman,'' with the mysterious woman who stands at the end of a dock and stares out to sea. I couldn't remember how things turned out in the novel, so I found no comfort in thinking I might have stumbled into its plot.

Yes, I should have walked out to check it out. Instead, I made sure the doors were locked and went to bed. Why a grown-up would think a locked door would keep an apparition out, I can't say. It didn't work for Ebenezer Scrooge.

I said earlier that rural life made a kid brave or fearful. In the old days, we had too many opportunities to let our imagination run wild. We didn't have video games or hand-held devices, no television until I was 12 and no electricity until I was six or seven. We had the outside, and when it was dark out there, it was really dark. In that dark, every tree, shrub of piece of farm machinery might be hiding something.

I've written about how amazing it was when the REA brought power to our Lyman County countryside. They planted a tall pole at the edge of the yard next to the garage, and the light at the top operated through a switch just inside the porch door. A flick of the wrist, and a kid could light up the night.

Thing was, though, that bright, comforting light only reached so far into the darkness. Where the light ended, the most incredible shadows, potential monsters and imagination-conjured apparitions remained, maybe lived. Who knows what evil lurks beyond the glow of the yard light? As a kid, I was pretty sure I did. Even on a starry night the dangerous shadows remained, out there beyond the light. And every kid knew if the moon out was, so were the werewolves.

Past the reassuring glow of the REA light at our farm were the outlines of a machine shed, a granary, the hulking old barn, some corrals and a couple of shelterbelts. Deep shadows hung in and around those things. I always imagined something — some "thing'' — watching us play. When the wind blew, the branches of the trees in the shelterbelts created eerie movements, shapes and sounds that added to the night fright.

My big brother came out brave. He could walk into the shelterbelts alone. Not me. Each time I made it safely to bed after playing outside, I considered it a reprieve from the monsters. It's a wonder I managed to grow up with a career and a family.

Oh, and the woman on my dock last summer? In the safe light of morning, I checked that out. She was still there, but she had shape-shifted into an old blanket someone had hung atop the pole at the end of the dock. Much relieved, I went about my day. I did, however, check that night to see if she'd returned.