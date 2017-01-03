WOSTER: Over 65? Here's the big three to remember

Avoiding sick people is easier for a retired person who doesn't go out much than it was for a newspaper reporter whose beat included the state Capitol building and all the assorted state agencies and departments. People were always showing up at one meeting or another and coughing, sneezing and hacking their way from "call to order'' to "let's adjourn."

No time was worse than the annual legislative session. Next Tuesday legislators convene in Pierre at high noon for a couple of months. That means 105 legislators from every corner of the state, along with the regular legislative employees, additional help and lobbyists and news reporters and other assorted hangers-on. And everyone, it seems, shakes hands every time they pass in the hall. No contact is safer, but habits die slowly.

Several of those legislators, lobbyists and other Capitol visitors will be ill when they arrive. One or two might have the flu, and one or two might even have walking pneumonia. Most of the sick folks will have a version of the common cold, and they will spread it as vigorously as a kid at a picnic spreads mustard on a hot dog.

(I used to sometimes say a person had to be sick to want to spend his days covering the Legislature, but I had a lot of fun. One of my favorite lines about the Legislature came from a Minnehaha County senator who lost his bid for re-election and went around telling folks, "I left the Legislature for health reasons. The voters in my district got sick of me.")

Before session is halfway through, the folks who showed up with colds and other illnesses will have spread them to, conservatively guessing, 90 percent of the rest of the Capitol crowd. For the remainder the session, there'll be hacking in the halls, coughing in committees and tissue and hand sanitizer in every restroom. The regulars call it the "Capitol Crud," and it seems to be inevitable.

I don't know if I ever completed a session without catching what was going around. I've not had a bout with it since I retired. Sometimes the family brings something when they visit for the holidays, but I don't always catch it, so mostly I stay away from sick people.

I move, not as much as I should, but more than not at all. I avoid falls, too, until the other day when, stepping gingerly across the icy driveway with two bags of garbage, I let my mind wander and ended up on my back on the pavement.

The National Council on Aging (NOAC) says one-in-four people 65 and older falls each year, an older adult receives emergency treatment for a fall every 11 seconds, and falls are the leading cause of fatal injury among older adults. I have fit the demographic for years. Now I'm a statistic. I don't make light of it. I was lucky.

Because I whacked my head, my live-in nurse checked my pupils regularly and wouldn't let me nap. Things seem fine today, if fine means my whole body is stiff and sore and I don't want to go outside until late April.

That last part fits another NOAC note: "A growing number of older adults fear falling and ... limit their activities and social engagements," resulting in further physical decline, depression, social isolation and feelings of helplessness.

I don't want that, so I'll get back out there, but carefully. And, as the live-in nurse says, "You have that new pair of shoes with the great grips. Start wearing them."

So now it's "move, stay away from sick people, avoid falls and wear the shoes with the great grips." Got it.