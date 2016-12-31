WOSTER: Looking forward to a new year

During our younger years together, we always stayed awake to and beyond the midnight hour on Dec. 31. It was as if we believed we had to be there for it to happen, and nothing would be right in the world if we didn't kiss at exactly midnight.

For several years when I played rhythm guitar with "The Sensational Standbys,'' I greeted the new year from the stage of some dance hall, watching the dancers laugh and wave their arms wildly as our bass player shouted a countdown into the microphone. At the stroke of midnight (usually by my wristwatch, which I'm pretty sure wasn't synched to the Greenwich Mean Time clock at the Royal Observatory) people would hug and kiss. As they did, the band would do a usually recognizable version of "Auld Lang Syne.'' After that, we'd play another 45 minutes or so of music while the crowd thinned and the bartender yawned.

That was fun in its way, but after I had surgery for prostate cancer early in 1995, I would stand on the stage many evenings and wonder why I wasn't spending a Friday or Saturday night — any Friday or Saturday, much less New Year's Eve — at home. We disbanded the "Standbys,'' and Nancy and I got to spend more weekend evenings together. As we grew older, we discovered that the New Year arrived whether we were awake to see it or not. That was a liberating revelation, and we were able to catch more sleep heading into the New Year.

Well, that brings me back to resolutions.

I read in a Wikipedia entry on resolutions that "Babylonians made promises to their gods at the start of each year that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts. The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, for whom the month of January is named.''

That's pretty interesting stuff, especially when combined with this information from the Harvard website: "The oldest libraries were those of Babylonia, mother country of the civilization of western Asia. Those of Assyria were established in imitation of those of Chaldea, and the books with which they were stocked were mostly copies or later editions of Babylonian works.''

So, there. I have a John LeCarre book I borrowed from Rawlins Library a couple of weeks ago. I'll plan to return that in the New Year, but I'm having nothing to do with this Janus guy.

The Cambridge Dictionary tells me a New Year's Resolution is "A promise that you make to yourself to start doing something good or stop doing something bad on the first day of the year.'' I could benefit by resolving to eat healthier and exercise more, but what are the odds I'd actually do that? Based on my performance during the past half century of living as a so-called adult, not so good. Still, proper nutrition and exercise are good things, so maybe I'll go for it.

"Tell you what,'' I say to myself. "You should give that a try, but don't call it an official resolution. That way if you fall short some day, like the third day of January or something, you won't feel like a total failure.''

I'm calling it my "if-and-maybe, semi-resolute resolution.'' It might work.