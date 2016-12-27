WOSTER: Cleaning up after Christmas

The feelings are as familiar as the routines. There's the sadness that accompanies the end of another generally joyful time of family togetherness. That sadness is offset by strong feelings of gratitude that all of the kids and their families were able to make it home for at least some part of Christmas this year. The older we get, the more we appreciate how rare it is for each of our kids to be willing and able to make the trip home, bringing their assorted spouses, children, steadies and dogs.

For a couple of retired folks, there's familiarity in the return to stillness, to the quiet throughout the house that is almost a surprise after several days of laughter, chatter, excited shrieks, clinking of silverware on Christmas dishes, opening and closing of the refrigerator and the cupboards, whistle of the teapot, constant burble of the coffee maker and undercurrent of holiday music from one of the traditional Christmas channels on the television. Now the background noise comes from the washer kicking into the spin cycle and the dryer dinging away to say another load of towels is finished.

(Wait, what's that sound? Oh, sure. It's the tick-tock of the grandfather clock off in the corner. I haven't heard since last Thursday evening.)

Because of the ice and wind storm, we were able to extend our family Christmas by a day this year. Our kids all had been planning to be on the road Monday morning. With the interstate highway closed both ways from Vivian and most other roads around, west and north of Fort Pierre pretty icy, our group made the wise decision to spend another day at the folks' place. (We had plenty of food, you know. They've all gone and we still have plenty of food.)

With everyone's plans shelved for 24 hours, Monday became a free day, a day with no particular place to go and nothing special that needed to be done. That may have been Santa's special unexpected gift for Nancy, who I swear would be content if every one of her kids and grandkids and their families moved in forever — just as long as she had a little warning to stock up on each person's favorite snack and flavor of ice cream.

Honestly, if we ran a Baskin Robbins offering 31 flavors and a grandkid showed up wanting a 32nd flavor, Grandma would create it on the spot. Well, maybe not on the spot, but she'd have it ready the next time that grandkid came to visit. There's a reason the whole family referred to the basement shelves in our old house as NancyMart.

In a bit of a surprise, I stayed generally calm throughout the zany, extended holiday weekend. I recall back in 2009, my first year working for the Department of Public Safety after all those years in newspapering. That was the time a Christmas blizzard shut down the entire state, border to border, end to end. The whole family was stranded at our place then, too. They had a blast. My enjoyment was affected by the need to leave the house for long days at the emergency operations center. Busting through drifted city streets in a cold pickup while the rest of the family hangs out in pajamas, sips hot cider and views the snow from a cozy family room doesn't promote the Christmas spirit.

This year, retired and loving it, I was right there with the rest of the family, watching the ice and wind from inside the house, not out in the storm. I'm pretty sure I could do that again next Christmas if I had the chance.