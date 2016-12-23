WOSTER: Spotting the right tree for Christmas

Our family tree in those days appeared almost as magically, at least to me. I never went with my dad to pick one out. I never went in the woods to cut one down. The Lyman County "woods'' held cottonwoods, not a prized species for holiday decorating. We just always had a tree.

Here it is, Christmas Eve again, and I'm as clueless as ever about how those trees came to be when I was young. Late every December, there they'd be, draped with tinsel, decorated with delicate ornaments and strung with colored lights shaped like a thermometer and filled with bubbling liquid.

I only started paying attention to how a Christmas tree showed up when I became the person responsible for finding the tree. That happened when I had a spouse and a child.

I did go tree hunting with a friend once as a youngster. We went into the gullies along the river east of town, got lost and like to have frozen in the snow before we stumbled into a barbed wire fence that told us we were almost to the railroad tracks on the edge of Chamberlain. It seems to me that we did cut down a small tree, but I'm pretty sure we abandoned it in the drifted snow when we realized we were in danger of becoming characters in a Jack London story.

That youthful excursion aside, I first went in search of a Christmas tree when Nancy and I moved to Sioux Falls. On a service station lot on Cliff Avenue somewhere between 10th and 26th streets, I found a long-needled specimen for about $5. The number fit the budget. Only after I'd paid and lashed the tree to the top of the '62 Impala did it occur to me to wonder if it would fit our living room. It did, barely. Visitors had to open the front door slowly and slide around it to avoid knocking ornaments from the tree. Fortunately, we had few visitors.

The next year, 1968, I remember because I bought a marked-down tree at Lewis Drug about two hours after I failed the draft physical. We went ahead and bought a washer and dryer that afternoon, too.

Our first year in Pierre, 1969, the Boys Club or Boy Scouts sold us a dandy of a tree. We had a mid-sized American Motors station wagon. The tree fit in the back, with the tailgate open and the winter wind howling. The tree was a foot taller than the ceiling of our rented home, a fact I discovered after I dragged it inside. I sawed away a couple of feet of trunk, and it was lovely. By the second day, needles were falling like ice in a Black Hills hailstorm.

After that, for several years we went as a family to find the right tree. Those were great outings, with the kids hurrying around the lots and Nancy and I checking their finds for empty spots and lop-sided shapes. We never did hit on a tree that kept its needles through the season, and we rarely saw the flaws in our trees until we got back home. The fun was in the search. Besides, who pays a Christmas visit to say, "Hey, that tree is really bare on the left side''

My old Lyman County neighbor Noel Hamiel wrote recently that every tree looks great once it is decorated. He's right. It isn't about the shape or the size or the decorations on the tree or the presents under it. It's about the family around it.

And the emphasis is on Christmas, not tree.