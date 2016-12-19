HEINERT: Working to improve tribal relations

This committee recently met in Rapid City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. We held this committee meeting during a gathering of more than 400 attendees at the Lakota Nations Invitational Education Conference.

The Lakota Nations education conference was an excellent opportunity to hear from many of the key stakeholders in fields of education and public safety and to review reports of efforts made in improving tribal relations.

The mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender, addressed the committee providing an overview of community programing and Native American relations in the Rapid City area. Primary topics included addressing the housing shortage, reaching out to Tribal members within the Rapid City community, and initiating programs to build opportunities for homeownership.

Rapid City Chief of Police Karl Jegeris and the Community Advisory Coordinator, Vaughn Vargas, also spoke to the committee about their efforts to work to build connections with the Native American community.

The afternoon agenda included an update from Mato Standing High, the director of Indian education for South Dakota, and a presentation by Karen Mortimer, representing the "Rapid City Circle of Friends." The Circle of Friends joins business and community leaders, both native and non-native, who work together with the goal of improving race relations. This group financed the red carpet rollout for the Lakota Nations Invitational. They received a Bush Grant to continue community outreach with private investors. I appreciate and commend their efforts and look forward to working with them in the future.

I would especially like to acknowledge the work done by the Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (MOA). As their Facebook page described their mission: "MOA is a group of Native and non-Native community leaders and stakeholders working together to BEAM (Bridge culture, Educate ourselves and other, Advocate and Model behavior we want to see in others). MOA is working toward systemic change through leadership and engagement." Please check out their Facebook page for yourself at MOA Bridging Cultures.

The State Tribal Relations Committee then held public testimony from members of the community and especially from those attending the Lakota Nations Invitational Education Conference. This committee is always interested in hearing about effective programs which could be modeled in other communities. Please let us hear from you.

I invite your questions and concerns. You may reach me by phone at 605-319-6570 or email at Sen.Heinert@state.sd.us