WOSTER: Remembering friends

It's a simple black-and-white snapshot; a sleeping infant wrapped in a blanket and nestled in the arms of a terribly young-looking guy who is grinning as happily as is the long-haired, dark-eyed young woman sitting close on the sofa. It's a favorite among the oodles of family pictures in albums and boxes in our closets and garage shelves.

And Mike took it. He'd come to Sioux Falls looking for work. He dropped out of graduate school in Minneapolis, right during finals week, too, decided he didn't want to be a dentist. He wasn't sure what he wanted to be, so he crashed at our place a couple of nights while he looked for a job. I had the newspaper's Rolleiflex camera, we had the baby and we had a picture guy. The stars aligned. Each time I see the photograph, I think not only of that magical time in my young family's life but also of Mike, my intense, loyal and off-the-wall best friend. Everybody should have such a friend.

We met in third grade when I started school in Chamberlain. We remained friends until he died too suddenly of pancreatic cancer a year ago. We played mumbly peg during recess, sprinted home in a fright after horror movies, pulled goofy pranks on Halloween night, helped each other memorize Mendeleev's periodic table for chemistry, golfed every evening after work the summer I worked at the Chamberlain weekly and once used a paper cup and a bottle opener to get a couple of free beers from the machine near the sixth tee at the country club.

I borrowed the family car and drove to Aberdeen to bring Mike home from Northern so we could sit together and watch our girlfriends graduate. We transferred to South Dakota State University as sophomores and roomed together twice. The first time, that sophomore year, we ended the academic year not speaking. We patched that up, laughed our way to undergrad degrees and lived together in a basement apartment while I took graduate courses and Mike finished advanced ROTC requirements so he could be an Army officer. We subsisted on massive pots of tuna casserole with plenty of peas, bought a side of beef and locker space together and once split a bottle of wine before morning German class to find the courage to talk in front of the class.

He wound up in dental school, and from there to our living room long enough to snap the picture. He got a room at the YMCA and a job as a short-order cook. He could break four eggs into a pan at the same time, two in each hand, and never let a piece of shell drop.

He moved on to teach math for a semester or so in Loup City, Nebraska, served his stint in the Army and wound up at Indiana University, where he earned a degree in optometry. He built a practice in the Louisville area, and we saw each other once every several years. We talked a couple of times a year, though, often around Christmas when he got to thinking of old days and old friends. No matter how long it had been, when I answered the phone and heard his voice, years and distance fell away and we were two guys who still shared a lifetime of memories.

On one recent call, Mike the lifetime Lutheran told me he was converting to Catholicism. "I've been one all my life,'' he said. He'd been teaching religion classes for some years and I guess it set him to thinking. We talked a long while about religions and spirituality, particularly the Lakota spirituality we grew up around but not noticing.

The last time he called, it was to say he had only a little time left. "I'd like more days, but if it's my time to meet Jesus, I guess I'm ready.''

I find comfort in that memory. Even so, I miss his calls.