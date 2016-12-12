GRAVES: An easy lesson: Self-driving cars and SWIVL

The future, in other words, is here. Like it or not.

Frankly, I'm one of those people who really like it. I'm a decent driver but it holds no joy for me. If I can take a trip to Pierre in the near future by climbing into the back seat, telling the car to head for the capital city, and quickly nodding off, so much the better. Driverless cars have already proven they are better drivers than me. Truth be told, they are better drivers than you, too. If drones can deliver pizzas to my front step, certainly faster and hotter than any human in an earthbound vehicle, well, my life has gotten slightly better. It doesn't bother me that this will take the job of some (pick the college or university that you wish to disparage) graduate; the unemployment rate is already below structural unemployment in Mitchell and South Dakota at large so jobs are out there. And I'm no Luddite.

I am equally cheery about the promise of new technologies in education, one of which we piloted this fall at Mitchell High School. It is called SWIVL (I know, I know, why can't technology people learn how to spell and stop using capital letters in the middle of words?) and is described, briefly, as a video robot. Essentially, it is installed in a classroom and records a teacher's lesson, moving its lens when the teacher moves, monitoring sound quality, honing in on student input, and making the recording and cataloging of lessons a relatively easy task.

Sound unimpressive, especially when compared to a driverless semi hurdling down the road at 75 mph with enough intoxicating beverages behind it to inebriate the populations of most communities in South Dakota? That may simply be because you aren't a teacher or you haven't had the opportunity to consider the implications or you don't know how incredibly hard Mitchell teachers work to improve the educational quality for our community's students.

By creating a relatively automatic system of lesson recording and cataloging, thereby manifesting a virtual library of lessons, teachers have the opportunity to see themselves teaching on a regular basis. Since the vast majority of teachers are their toughest critics, this means giving them the continuous ability to evaluate their work and to see, again continuously, what they are doing well and where they could use some work.

The libraries of lessons thus created by an individual teacher allows, when appropriate, for the instructor to easily "flip" their classroom. If you taught the lesson you need now last year and are happy with its quality, you can simply assign the student to observe the lesson on their computers for the next day and then spend class time engaging in an activity, answering questions, and/or working with students who continue to struggle with the content. Suddenly, a whole world of possible ways to teach and reteach open up due to the relaxation of the harsh, heretofore unyielding, constraints of the clock and the school day.

Speaking of harsh realities, SWIVL can also dramatically improve the situation for teachers and students when absences strike. When a student must be gone for a day due to illness or travel to an athletic competition, they can make up the work but they can never really experience the lesson as it was taught. That is gone, as the minstrel says, like yesterday. Time to borrow another student's notes. But not anymore. Now, they simply log on to the lesson library SWIVL has created for their teacher and listen to the lesson from the comfort of their sick bed or cheesebox hurdling down the interstate to Rapid City for that basketball game. As one of the teachers in our SWIVL pilot this fall already noted, it is not even necessary for the teacher to point them to the lesson, oftentimes, since the reasonably responsible student is already looking for it.

And when absence strikes not the student but the teacher, with SWIVL and other devices like it, the teacher can refer students to the lesson library and for the next instructional content when they are ill or off coaching an activity. Imagine the experience of a substitute teacher who comes to a classroom not to teach a subject with which they are not entirely adept — certainly not as adept usually as the person they are filling in for — but to access the lesson from the regular teacher.

While the education technology revolution is now at least decades old, the truth is that it is still in its infancy. Technology will do for schools what the computer has done for the economy, what the cellphone has done for communications, and what the drone will soon do for my favorite Za — make it faster, hotter, and tastier.

What's not to like?