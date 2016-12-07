HAGEN: Time for more teddy bears

It's been 23 years since the Kamloops Blazers, a Canadian junior hockey team, started the tradition.

Today, the teddy bear toss is becoming a popular Christmas-season promotion at many minor and junior hockey arenas throughout North America. And people are taking notice.

At a designated game, fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears to the game and then throw them on the ice when the home team scores its first goal. The bears are gathered up and donated as Christmas presents to hospitals and charities, and, in many instances, the players personally deliver some of the bears to children.

Earlier this month, the Hershey (Pennsylvania) Bears set a franchise record for the teddy bear toss. The organization collected 20,662 stuffed animals. Yes, you read that right: More than 20,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals.

The videos of these teddy bear tosses are all over the internet, and they're mesmerizing. Teddy bears are launched from all angles of the stands onto the ice and become massive piles of color and fluff.

There's no doubt we all seem to be a little more giving and caring around the holidays, and it's a promotion like this one that warms the heart. Who can't afford $10 for a couple teddy bears? And who hasn't attended a sporting event wondering if they could throw a teddy bear from their seat to the arena floor?

What's great about the teddy bear toss is it can — and really should — be used in other sports aside from just hockey. The Sioux Falls Stampede already conducted an annual teddy bear toss, and Brookings' junior hockey team held one Wednesday.

And while hockey isn't the dominant winter sport in South Dakota as it is throughout Canada, there's no reason the teddy bear toss can't be planned at halftime of a basketball game.

Imagine teddy bears flying throughout the Corn Palace, the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls or Frost Arena in Brookings.

South Dakotans, we definitely need to get this going.

Our state is known for its efforts to give help when someone's in need.

It's time for us to expand the teddy bear toss to South Dakota even more and donate thousands of stuffed animals to children who would otherwise be without.

Let's send some serious holiday cheer by chucking teddy bears through the air.