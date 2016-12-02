Looking for just a little more time

Searching for me delayed the trip home. My dad was quiet all the way except to say I should prepare for a spanking. Worst trip ever. Not because I thought he would hurt me, but because I knew I had hurt him.

At home, he took me to the garage. He couldn't bring himself to hit me, so he talked about disappointments and responsibilities. A spanking would have hurt less.

Were he alive, my dad would be observing his 105th birthday. He barely made it half that long before the short summer of stomach cancer in 1968. Until then, though, he had lived a full, generally bountiful South Dakota farmer's life filled with family, a few close friends, books, fall afternoon pheasant hunts and chilly morning goose hunts, conversations at the co-op in Reliance and long days of back-breaking work with cattle, corn and combines.

He was angry, bitter even, at the end, but for nearly all of his years before that last summer, I always thought he believed he'd been blessed with his place in the world. He could take such pleasure in a simple summer sunset you'd have thought he was gazing on the Mona Lisa or the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. He never saw those things, of course. He only traveled out of the country a time or two, slipping across the border into Canada for a day or so on the annual Woster family traveling vacations that promised — and delivered — 12 states in 12 days, stops optional and to be determined by the amount of howling from the kids in the back seat of the Pontiac station wagon.

Perhaps his ability to see the wonder of a plain prairie landscape is why his children, when we gather each summer for a few days at a place overlooking the Missouri River just south of our hometown, take such pleasure in sitting on the deck toward evening and simply enjoying the long view of the river valley and the bluffs that touch the rose-colored sky to the west.

In that, we are not unlike other aging men and women who shared a childhood on the farm and who grew into adults who moved away but never grew away from the places and experiences that shaped them. Our dad, and our mom who died a dozen years ago, were probably little different from the other farm couples of their generation spread across the open land between Highway 16 and Medicine Butte.

You could say we share a common heritage, those of us from the farm country of the upper Midwest. Our basic needs — supplies and community and faith — were found in nearby towns like Reliance. Things we couldn't get at home, we found in bigger towns like Chamberlain. On rare and memorable occasions, we traveled to places like Mitchell to wander the aisles of the five-and-dime store and to eat fresh-baked donuts at a shop on the corner.

After my mom died, my cousin Mike, a monsignor in the Catholic Church, told me not to be surprised if I felt like an orphan. At any age, losing both parents makes a child an orphan, he said, and it's natural to feel a unique sense of loss, the loss of an anchor that held the child fast to a familiar place in the universe.

I still feel a bit orphaned now and then. But I have my shared experience with brothers and sisters, and I hold strong memories of the land where it happened. When either of my parent's birthdays comes around, the one thing I do wish is that we'd had just a little more time. I'm wishing that today.