Reporters still dedicated to relaying facts

When we moved to town, we started getting the paper delivered, I think. An old journalism teacher who studied the history of South Dakota papers told me once that the Daily Republic's press run in those days meshed nicely with the west-bound train schedule, and the paper circulated as far west as Kadoka and Wall. That's what the guy said. I didn't know any of that back in the day, nor would I have cared had I known it. All I knew was the Daily Republic, filled with news, arrived with the regularity of sunrise.

It never occurred to me in those days to doubt the news contained in the daily paper.

The folks who worked for the Daily Republic were in the business of telling us what was happening, and I always thought they did their jobs well. In fact, I was in awe of anyone who worked at a newspaper. When Jim Wilson showed up to cover a basketball game or Les Helgeland drove into town for one of his feature stories, it was just like a visit from a celebrity. It took about five minutes for word to get around that we had a distinguished guest in our community.

We trusted those guys to come in and talk with us, to listen to our stories and then re-tell them to their audience of readers. We expected the re-telling to be faithful to the original stories, if in an abbreviated version to fit the news hole. We also knew that once in a while, even the best of reporters, being human, might make an error. When that happened, we expected, we knew, the error would be caught, admitted and corrected as promptly as a once-a- day press run permitted.

When we finally got a television, I could watch the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite, and when I was home sick, I could watch Dave Garroway on NBC's Today show. It never occurred to me to wonder if they were sticking to the facts when they talked about news of the day. They were news people. They reported news.

As I matured, I broadened my selection of news sources to include several other daily papers, news magazines and television and radio special reports and such. I still expected the news to be news, and usually it was.

As an adult, I made my career as a news reporter. I worked hard to be accurate and fair, and I expected to have my stories believed. When I erred, being human and all, I tried to fix the mistake as quickly as possible. When possible, I made direct contact to apologize to the person I'd wronged.

Times change. (Oh, wow. Alert the talk shows to that bit of wisdom.) The Internet is filled with fake news sites and phony news stories. Too many publications mix fact and opinion, too much of television is about personalities instead of factual information. Too few readers, in my opinion, consider whether the information they're reading is factual, mostly factual, maybe false or total fabrication. Too many readers, again in my opinion and sometimes including me, read and listen to sources that tell us what we already believe. Too many of us dismiss out of hand anything that challenges what we believe.

Amid all the noise and misdirection and outright falsehoods in our world, a bunch of still-dedicated reporters and editors work to bring facts for citizens to use in making decisions. I know several of those reporters. I admire them. It saddens me that they and their craft are in danger of being swallowed up, lost in all the nonsense out there.