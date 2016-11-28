Every property owner should read this report

Fred Baatz, a principal research analyst, tells us where we are and the roads we took during the past 40 years to get here.

He accomplishes this in eight pages of explanation and four pages of charts and footnotes.

This is must reading if you own real-estate property in South Dakota.

It's also must reading if you ever wondered about the main source of money for your local schools, city government, township government or county government.

Property taxes are the backbone for them.

Owners of land and buildings in South Dakota paid about $1.25 billion in property taxes during the past year.

That was roughly equal to $1.25 billion paid in state and local sales taxes.

We don't have the third leg, however. There isn't a personal income tax in South Dakota.

We also don't have a corporate income tax, although some business sectors such as banks and insurance companies pay variations of one.

We had a personal property tax on things we owned that weren't land or buildings, until the Legislature repealed it in 1978.

One year later, the Legislature created the contractor excise tax to help cover the revenue shortage. That's the extra 2 percent on construction work, whether it's a roof repair or a new office building.

You don't find any claims in the Baatz report that the real-estate property tax is the perfect way to pay for our government services.

What you get is a factual, brisk-paced summary of the major changes made in our property tax system dating back into the 1980s.

Remember the freeze under Gov. George S. Mickelson that took effect for property taxes payable in 1990 and 1991?

Meanwhile Lt. Gov. Walter Dale Miller headed a tax study. When the freeze lifted, property taxes shot up.

Voters became increasingly agitated. They tried restricting the property tax system through constitutional amendments in 1980, 1988, 1990 and 1992. All lost.

In 1994 an initiated measure sought to reduce property taxes by roughly two-thirds of their levels then. The proposal didn't offer a replacement.

The 1994 plan received 152,048 yes votes and 155,435 no votes.

As they campaigned in 1994 the two candidates for governor, Democrat Jim Beddow and Republican Bill Janklow, promised to cut property taxes 30 percent if elected and the ballot measure was defeated.

Janklow won the election. He and the Legislature spent the 1995 session crafting a system of budget limits on city and county governments and building a new state-aid system for public schools that provided 20 percent relief.

The final 10 percent came in two chunks in 1998 and 2000.

The budget caps remain for cities and counties. The general-education levy continues to be the route for school tax relief.

Baatz reports that the $1.25 billion of property taxes paid for 2016 would have been $2 billion if they had stayed on path without the 1995 tax-reduction laws.

If you have Internet access, the Baatz report is at bit.ly/2gj7mg1. There's much, much more to it. It's worth the time.