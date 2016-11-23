I tumbled to that information as I cruised around the Internet looking for non-political stories. As with any cruise (as if I've been on a cruise) I paused briefly at several information islands to meet the locals and sample the wares. That's when I hit this bit: "After years of offering help and advice through their Turkey Talk-Line, this year Butterball is making Thanksgiving support available through text."

Land sakes, as my old friend from third grade used to say. That seemed hard to believe. They've had a Turkey Talk-Line for years? And they've added texting?

It doesn't seem like Norman Rockwell's America, does it? Remember that Thanksgiving painting called "Freedom from Want" that shows a laughing family gathered around a long table with a grandpa standing at one end looking on appreciatively as a grandma delivers a massive, perfectly browned turkey, presumably for him to carve? Call me old-fashioned, but that's how I picture Thanksgiving.

(In real life, of course, people nibble ravenously at side dishes as they wait, extroverts talk over each other and introverts read their books, trying to conceal them under the tablecloth. But Rockwell's painting is much more comforting than that, don't you think?)

I must confess I suspected, when I read of the talk-line, that I'd stumbled on one of those fake sites we've all heard a lot about since the last election. My first thought about a Turkey Talk-Line was that it was satire. I laughed. Then, remembering the old reporter's advice: "If your mother says she loves you, check it out," I went to the Butterball site.

Indeed, they have hosted a talk-line since 1981. This year, they have more than 50 experts answering questions "for thousands of households around the United States and Canada." So even if you moved to Canada after the election, you can call home and get advice on cooking a turkey this Thanksgiving. Canada, you know, celebrated Thanksgiving in October, perhaps thankful that hordes of disgruntled Americans hadn't yet stormed the border seeking political asylum or whatever.

An aside: Perhaps you didn't know that in addition to the same items found on a U.S. Thanksgiving menu, Canadians serve things like maple walnut cake, which sounds pretty good, and air-dried bison salad, which I assume includes a helping of wood bison, a species I'm told is native to Canada.

Back to Butterball. The helpline started with six home economists answering phones during the holidays. Remember phone calls? Now it has Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, live chat, email and text.

But here's an old-fashioned thought. Aren't people supposed to learn about cooking from their moms or dads? You know, a pinch of this, a splash of that, easy on the oregano? I don't picture my sainted mother, bless her soul, texting some stranger to ask about ingredients for stuffing or oven temperatures or how to tell when the bird is well and truly cooked. Are you kidding? She'd sooner serve a turkey that ran blood with the first slice of the carving knife or that came out of the oven so dry we had to set it in front of a humidifier for 30 minutes before eating.

(Usually, my mom's turkeys on Thanksgiving ran to the underdone side. That might not have been healthy by today's standards, but once time my dad said, "Well, it didn't dry out in the oven.''

Time was I'd have given a call to that Talk-Line. For many years the task of cooking the turkey has fallen to me. Why? I suppose because Nancy was doing every other part of the meal? Being my mother's son, I had a fair number of trial and errors with Thanksgiving turkeys. I could have used a home economist's advice, many times. Then we bought an electric roaster. All I do is dump the turkey in, wait the number of hours listed in the guide book and serve.

That isn't exactly Norman Rockwell, but usually the family is together and we are free from want. That's my kind of old-fashioned Thanksgiving.