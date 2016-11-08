Protests and symbolic speech

Kaepernick said he was protesting what he saw as wrongs against African Americans and other minorities in the United States. He seemed like a serious person, not seeking publicity for himself, although I have no way of knowing that. I know he took a lot of heat for his actions. I have to assume he knew there would be a ton of public attention and a torrent of criticism. Attention, after all, is the point of a protest.

I was less outraged than many people, probably because I came of age in the 1960s when protests were everywhere. People were burning bras and draft cards, and a few people burned American flags. As a young man who had studied First Amendment freedoms in my Law of the Press course in journalism school, I accepted that such protests were part of the free speech most of us in this country profess to treasure. Protesters, of course, could face consequences — burning a draft card carried serious legal consequences, for example — but they had the right to protest in a non-violent way.

I would never have burned a flag, but something like 30 years ago, a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court decided that those who chose that form of protest were engaged in a form of protected "symbolic speech.''

I'm a hopeless romantic about many things, including the First Amendment. That's probably why I've always liked this speech from President Andrew Shepherd in the movie "The American President:''

"You want to claim this land as the land of the free? Then the symbol of your country cannot just be a flag. The symbol also has to be one of its citizens exercising his right to burn that flag in protest. Now show me that, defend that, celebrate that in your classrooms. Then you can stand up and sing about the land of the free.''

He was talking about symbolic speech, and on an intellectual level I agree with what he was saying.

And yet, what about symbolic action? Fifteen years ago, I met a man named Elmer. As a young man, he fought with the Marines in the South Pacific. As an old veteran, he sat on my front porch during the 2001 parade that was part of the dedication of a World War II memorial.

The day before the celebration, Elmer was in a hospital having fluid drained from around his lungs. He refused to miss the WWII event, though. His family left Sturgis early in the morning and drove to Pierre. He would have willingly sat at the curb, but rain threatened, so we made space for him on our front porch.

Now, the old guy seemed frail. I wasn't sure he'd be able to make it through the entire parade. Then the color guard came into view down the street. Elmer saw the flag approaching, reached out with his left hand, grabbed the porch pillar and slowly, shakily, pulled himself to his feet. With his right hand, he carefully removed his western hat, placed it on the porch rail, straightened his old body and raised his hand in a salute. He held that salute until the flag passed, then he dropped his hand and lowered himself back into the chair.

He repeated that process each time a flag passed. The parade had many, many flags.

I thought of Elmer, and of Kaepernick, too, when I noted Veterans Day on my calendar. It's Friday. Military.com says it's a day to "honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.''

Old Marines like Elmer, and thousands of other service men and women, fought to make sure all of us have basic rights, including the right to disrespect the flag in protest. I get that. I do. Even if I wanted to disrespect the flag, though, I couldn't bring myself to disrespect the sacrifices of folks like Elmer and his reverence for what the flag represents.

Celebrate that in your classrooms.