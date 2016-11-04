The noise after the Election storm

Time was we started getting a bit of a break from some of the politics by this time in a campaign. Some of the advertising and campaign pitches would be tapering off by the weekend before the voting. Of course, time was the campaign hadn't been running full blast for more than a year — or two years, or four in recent instances. I've seen several pieces in various publications and websites about prospects for president in 2020, so that spectacle is already underway.

Many people I know express utter fatigue and heart-felt disgust for the whole political process. Enough is enough, they say, and we reached "enough" long ago. Fatigue and disgust isn't good for democracy, of course. The system depends on an intelligent, engaged citizenry making thoughtful, informed decisions. My goodness, how old-fashioned is that?

In my early years as a news reporter, many papers and stations eased back on the politics by the weekend before election. Any political stories tended to be more information-directed and less "candidate says"' in nature. Letters to the editor (speaking of old-fashioned) involving candidates and issues were cut off at some point because there simply wasn't enough time left for a response to be printed. It wasn't a shut-down or black-out on election news, just an easing back on stuff that had been said before and stuff that was plainly outlandish. I always thought that created a bit of space and a bit of, well, quiet so people could reflect on the campaigns and on their own decisions heading into Election Day.

I know that's impossible these days. Social media, unlimited numbers of TV channels and "all politics, all the time'' stations keep the volume pumped up and the rhetoric flowing. Space must be filled. Modern society abhors a vacuum. Besides, it seems to me there is an alarming notion among too many people that personal restraint in word and deed is a quality not to be admired in others or sought in self. There was a time when only the most rabid of the fringe elements of campaigns would say and do shocking things. These days, like as not, it's the candidates and their "surrogates'' saying and doing all the shocking.

There was a time when we were going to clean up the political trail by making candidates "own'' their campaign messages. They could say pretty much what they wished to say (that's kind of a First Amendment, free speech thing), but they had to add a tag line that said, "I'm John Doe, and I approve this message.'' The idea was that candidates would do a bit of self-censoring (which isn't the same, not the same at all, as being censored) because their name would be right out front. How is that working out for us?

I started following presidential politics — in a vague, poorly informed and juvenile way — in 1956 when President Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson were campaigning. I knew nothing but that one was a war hero and the other was really bright. Kennedy-Nixon got me going a bit more. We talked about that one in high school classes. LBJ-Goldwater in 1964 found me in college with a war in Southeast Asia ramping up and the Selective Service draft calling young men of my age. You bet I paid attention. By the time of Nixon-Humphrey in 1968, I was of voting age, working at a newspaper and fully engaged in politics and campaigns.

Some campaigns over my lifetime were tough, hard-hitting, even dirty. But we came together behind the winner once the votes were counted, at least a significant majority of us did. That was expected. I'm afraid I can't work up much optimism that we will come together after Tuesday's votes have been cast and counted. Not only do I no longer expect a quieting before the election. I no longer expect the political noise to wind down after the election.

That worries me a lot.