After graduating from high school in 2010, Kate McEntee moved every single year — until this past spring, when she, her husband, Tyler, and their son, Jack, settled back in Mitchell. But now, those moving boxes are behind her: "We are staying here," she says — firmly, and happily.

It was a circular road for the McEntees, who found themselves back where they started — in Mitchell — but as different people, with different priorities and new ways of seeing their hometown.

Though they didn't begin dating until college, the pair were high school classmates and also coworkers. Both worked at the drive-in theater and the movie theater; an experience they recall fondly. "It was the ideal high school job," Kate says. "The way you're trained, and how they run the business. It's the best training you can ever get. Even in jobs since then, I'll see something and think, 'This would not fly at the movie theater.' "

At South Dakota State University, Kate, whose parents both work in health care, took up nursing while Tyler, whose mother is a longtime computer teacher, majored in Computer Science. In part through his mother's influence, Tyler opted to focus on software rather than electrical or computer engineering. "I was always very proficient with computers," Tyler says. "It came easily — I had done it in my spare time in high school, and it was definitely a passion."

As graduation approached, so did a host of other life changes.

"In 2014 we graduated, married, and moved, all within two weeks," Tyler recalls. "And I had to take boards," Kate adds.

"There may have been a honeymoon in there, too," says Tyler.

Kate laughs: "It was a busy two weeks."

Busy, yes. But the couple survived and began their new life in Minneapolis, where Kate commuted an hour in one direction while Tyler drove 20 minutes the other way. "With nursing, I could work anywhere," Kate explains. "So the deal is, wherever his job goes, we go there."

Tyler's job, creating software that converted client's designs into cuttable fabrication designs for product prototypes, offered a lot of hands-on experience and mentorship; but the constant driving left the pair wondering what life could look like if Tyler worked from home. That thought, always in the back of their minds, inspired a job search.

The opportunity came, and Tyler had a chance to work from home. But the question came up: Where would home be? "We thought, well, we could move closer to Kate's job — she really liked it," Tyler says. "Or we could move home. And it was an easy decision."

While they had enjoyed growing up in Mitchell, neither had thought, as teenagers, they would ultimately live here. But the comparisons kept adding up.

"We both enjoyed the city," Kate says. "But the things we enjoyed are that — just things. We can still go do them, or we can start them ourselves here."

Long commutes, high cost of living, and an overwhelming population stood in stark contrast to the lifestyle that awaited in Mitchell. And in their time away, the McEntees came to appreciate a slower pace.

"In a bigger city, you never see the same person twice," Tyler says. "Here, you can know everyone."

Their son, Jack, born in September 2015, also made the decision easier.

"It's pretty much a second mortgage to pay for day care in the city. And do you enroll in private school? Here, we know it's a good public education, because we both had great educations," Kate says.

That's not to say the move came completely without reservations.

"We were worried, you know, would it feel like we were college students just home on the weekend? But coming back, as parents now, it was a whole new lens," Kate says.

Tyler agrees. "I never noticed all the parks. Now there's one right across the street from our house."

Kate now works part-time at AveraNow (formerly Urgent Care) as an RN, while Tyler works remotely as a software engineer for ASCEND Health Information Technology, based in Chicago. "Software lends itself to working anywhere. We use a lot of online tools to replicate a white-board, and other things you'd have at in-person meetings," he says. Though he cautions it's not for everyone: "You have to have very, very good communication skills, because everything is done over chat or by phone."

Fortunately, Mitchell's broadband connectivity allows for such a technical position — that could be done anywhere! — to be done from home.

So the McEntees have found the life they want right back where they started. Sometimes, they even make it back to the movie theater. And just ask Kate — now that they're here, they're staying put.