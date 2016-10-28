Remember: Words have power

I probably used it when former Gov. Dick Kneip's first Department of Public Safety secretary raised a fuss back in the early 1970s over something like changes in Highway Patrol districts or locations. Political firestorm, right?

And I might have written firestorm to describe reaction to some of the proposals from Kneip's brand-new Department of Environmental Protection, an agency modeled after the federal Environmental Protection Agency created during Richard Nixon's first term as president. Ideas like land-use planning caused a stir, and heated conversations became political firestorms with the simple addition of two words in a story.

I've seen political firestorm describe way too many times this current, endless presidential campaign. I've also seen too many references to war, battles, and such other things that are far more serious, more deadly than any political statement. Of course, sports stories often refer to "a war out there'' when they mean a couple of teams playing a game, not leading a convoy down a street with explosive devices in the roadway and snipers on the rooftops. References to war and war-like actions are best reserved for war, not games or politics — even when a vice president and a presidential candidate talk about punching each other out "behind the gym.''

A long-time acquaintance and English professor, Chuck Woodard at South Dakota State University, used to say that it matters what we call things. In the age of social media, many of us are too quick to escalate our language for maximum effect. Reporters and politicians have been doing that forever, but with every citizen possessing a public media platform, appropriate use of language matters more than ever.

I've stopped clicking on sites that promise to astound and shock me, but I see them every day, tempting me with promises of craziness I won't believe. Back when I did take the click-bait, the shocking stuff turned out to be mildly surprising, at best, like eating Brussels sprouts instead of broccoli.

I sometimes still fall for the offers to "watch the TV show host destroy Candidate X,'' or to see one or another politician "absolutely shred'' an opponent. I should know better, because when I reach the site, I usually find a pretty pedestrian bit of commentary.

So, words do matter, and that brings me back to firestorm. Here's a definition from Merriam-Webster: "A large usually stationary fire characterized by very high temperatures in which the central column of rising heated air induces strong inward winds which supply oxygen to the fire.''

Sounds a lot more serious than a politician saying, "Hey, I don't like your environmental protection stuff,'' doesn't it? And even if the second Merriam-Webster definition is "a sudden or violent outburst,'' that's a far cry from two letters to the editor (remember those?), a half-dozen tweets on Twitter or eight or 10 angry posts on Facebook.

The Jasper Fire in late August of 2000, now that was a firestorm. Although it was not stationary, it was characterized by incredibly high temperatures that did create winds within the fire area. It was the first forest fire I ever covered. I couldn't believe how noisy and active the fire was. On a media tour, a group of us wound up in a box canyon with flames jumping from tree to tree on the rims above us. The fire acted and sounded like something alive. (We weren't in immediate danger, but our guide definitely had taken a wrong turn somewhere.)

A Forest Service specialist told me fires of that size create their own weather, and I believed him. The thing burned for days and days, scorching something like 83,000 acres.

After I got home from that fire, I tried to think long and hard before I casually plugged "firestorm'' into my stories.