Superstar, super nervous, easy interview

Seriously. I knew that if I tried to introduce myself, my tongue would get tied when I tried to speak. My hands already were shaky, and my knees were weak, to quote from "All Shook Up,'' a popular tune by another 1950s rock hero named Elvis Presley.

Perhaps I'd have had a similar reaction if I'd tried to approach Elvis. He was the King of Rock and Roll and all. But Bobby Vee? With him it was supposed to be easier. For a long time by then, I'd been listening to stories my friend Myron Lee told from times he and his band, the Caddies, toured with Bobby Vee. According to Myron, the Fargo native was just a regular guy, as decent a person as you could find in the music business.

And he was a regular guy, I suppose, if regular guys take over the stage at a Moorhead concert after Buddy Holly's plane crashes, and if regular guys record 38 Top 100 hit records, and if regular guys tour the world for decades singing their songs, making old cats and chicks remember a simpler time and making young folks feel — for an hour or two, at least — like they were born too late to be part of an incredible era of music. Oh, that regular guy? Sure.

My moment of hero worship came to mind when I read earlier this week that Bobby Vee had died. He was 73 and suffered from Alzheimer's disease in his late years, but when I read the obituaries, I thought of the fresh-faced kid with the great smile and smooth singing style. I read somewhere that Bob Dylan once compared Bobby Vee's voice to the music of a silver bell, and no one could argue with that.

Of course, I first started hearing Bobby Vee songs back in 1959. I was just 15, a teenager in love, with a crew cut, horn-rimmed glasses and a longing for the easy, sweet kind of romance I learned about from the lyrics of Vee's songs. I could hardly speak to a girl, much less ask one to dance or go to the movies. Brylcreem ran in rivers down my neck at the thought. I admired and, yes, envied, Bobby Vee so much. He was just a kid from the Dakotas, I knew, a lot like me, except that his photograph was on the cover of all those fan magazines and his songs were on all of those 45-rpm records spinning on all of those old-fashioned record players in all those bedrooms of teenagers.

One great thing about growing up to be a newspaper reporter was the number of people I only met because I needed an interview. That's how I finally talked to Bobby Vee. I was working on some story about the early days of rock and roll in the Midwest, and Vee was headlining a tour playing a stop in Pierre. Myron Lee told me to just walk up to Bobby, introduce myself and tell him what I needed.

"He never let success change him a bit. He'll give you all the time you need,'' Myron assured me.

Nancy and I went to the concert, and during a break, I saw him talking to a few fans. I headed that way. That's when I panicked. It may not have been as intense as I described above, but I was pretty sure if I tried to talk to him, I'd hyperventilate or something.

Eventually, Myron (who I'm sure thought I was unbalanced about the whole thing) got me a phone number for Bobby at his home somewhere along the river in Minnesota. I called, he answered, and we spent a long, long time talking about the old days and the best music in the world.

When I read of his passing, I posted on Facebook, "Nicest superstar I ever interviewed, and his songs helped a generation of 50s-era love-struck teens grow up.''

Maybe the truest thing I ever wrote.