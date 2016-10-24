Trump term-limit plan would be popular here

South Dakotans supported term limits 24 years ago. There were 205,074 yes votes and 117,702 no votes to amend South Dakota's constitution in the 1992 election. The yes side won in all 66 counties.

But the piece of the constitutional amendment limiting South Dakota's members of Congress didn't take effect.

That's because South Dakota voters couldn't put such a restriction on a federal elected office.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in 1995 ruling 5-4 that states and Congress couldn't place binding limits on Congress.

Despite that, the congressional limits remain in the state constitution to this day.

South Dakota voters had the chance in 2006 to repeal them, but rejected a 10-part constitutional amendment that the Legislature had proposed.

The tenth part would have repealed the congressional term limits.

The defeat for the 2006 package in whole was wide: 103,026 yes votes and 215,548 no votes.

What Trump now suggests would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

That would need support from a two-thirds majority in each chamber of Congress, followed by ratification in three-fourths of the state legislatures.

Trump's proposal calls for limiting a U.S. senator to two consecutive six-year terms. That is the same as the limit approved in South Dakota.

If that were in effect this year, it would have meant Republican incumbent, U.S. Sen. John Thune, would be retiring or running for some other office, rather than seeking a third Senate term against Democratic challenger Jay Williams.

Trump's proposal also calls for limiting a U.S. representative to three consecutive two-year terms. The limit approved in South Dakota allowed six consecutive House terms.

Again, if the Trump limit were in effect this year, Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem would be running for something else or retiring, rather than seeking a fourth House term against Democratic challenger Paula Hawks.

The 1992 proposal in South Dakota came from then-state Rep. John Timmer, R-Sioux Falls. Passed over for a House committee chairmanship that he sought, he decided the system should change.

That's how South Dakota put term limits on legislators. They can be elected to four consecutive terms in the House and to four consecutive terms in the Senate.

But partial terms, such as an appointment by the governor to a legislative vacancy, don't count. And legislators can swap between House and Senate to serve as long as voters let them.

The amendment put a limit of two consecutive four-year terms on attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and commissioner of school and public lands.

But there's no limit on consecutive terms for members of the Public Utilities Commission. And the governor already was limited to two consecutive four-year terms.

Term limits shuffled the Legislature as intended. They've coincided with the Legislature increasingly determined to be independent of the governor.

Donald Trump proposed term limits as part of a broader ethics package. It's hard to tell serious ideas from sales pitches during this presidential election campaign. Either way he'd find a lot of buyers in South Dakota.