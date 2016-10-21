Just another day in the old neighborhood

We lived across the street from governors and their families for 43 years before we sold our place a year ago. I haven’t paid much attention to developments at the residence since then, but the statue caught my eye. It’s part of the Trail of Governors in Pierre.

It made me think of the time I spent a week in the Albany bureau of Gannett News Service, reporting and sightseeing. I walked late one afternoon past the New York executive residence. There, the guard with the gun and the dog was real. The tall fence (brick topped with metal spikes, if I recall correctly) and the imposing, closed gate were real, too.

I told the Gannett reporters of my surprise at the fence and the guard. They expressed the same surprise when I described the openness of the grounds surrounding the governor’s mansion in South Dakota. Different strokes for different folks, as Sly and the Family Stone used to sing back in the late 1960s.

The Gannett reporters thought South Dakota’s governors were pretty laid-back when I told them how citizens visiting the state Capitol sometimes encountered the governor in the hallways or got a few minutes of conversation by simply stopping at the executive office on second floor unannounced. Apparently that sort of thing didn’t happen in New York.

During my visit to Albany, though, the Gannett bureau chief made a point of taking me to a law-enforcement graduation where Gov. Mario Cuomo spoke. After the speech, the Gannett reporter introduced me to the governor, who seemed to have nothing at all in the world on his schedule but to chat awhile with a reporter from South Dakota.

I enjoyed my time in Albany, wandering the city, seeing places centuries older than my home town, traveling down the Hudson River valley for dinner. It was a great place to visit.

I was plenty happy to get back home. Living across from the governor’s mansion all those years never got old. The lawn was the biggest play area for kids this side of the actual playground at Washington School over east. In the early years especially, kids were always playing somewhere on that big lawn. I suppose that was because the governors who neighbored with us in those times had school-aged kids who would naturally attract other school-aged kids. Without a fence around the property, it was easy to feel it was just one more neighborhood place to play.

Once when I walked to work on a fall morning, I spotted the young son of a governor crouched behind a tree not far from Capitol Lake. He held a string in his hands. The string was tied to a twig propping up a cardboard box, and a line of corn stretched from the box to the lake shore. A Norman Rockwell moment, right in my neighborhood.

Governors’ kids and their friends used to race all over the lawn and among the trees, playing touch football, shooting hoops in the driveway, chasing a Frisbee disc or playing baseball and softball. One June evening I looked out and saw former Gov. Bill Janklow giving my younger son tips on hitting a baseball. I don’t know, but I don’t picture that sort of thing happening regularly in the mansion neighborhood in Albany.

One of my favorite mansion memories happened in the summer of 1978. Former Gov. Dick Kneip had just resigned to become ambassador to Singapore. His lieutenant governor, Harvey Wollman, moved into the mansion to finish Kneip’s term. One evening not long after the Wollmans moved in, we heard the bounce of a basketball on our side porch and the ring of the doorbell. Nancy answered.

“Can Terry come out and play?’’ Governor Wollman asked.

Well, sure. We shot some hoops, just like the kids, then joined Nancy and Ann Wolman for iced tea. Just another day in the old neighborhood.