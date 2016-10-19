OPINION: Why we need Amendment R

We also discussed the economy at large: the interplay of "export-based" jobs and "population-based" jobs, the Mitchell area's economic base, and the challenges facing our business community — and in turn, our economy and quality of life. In short, the larger the economic base in a community (made up of export-based jobs, like manufacturing or telecommunications), the more population-based businesses and amenities you can support — things like activities, retail stores, and restaurants.

Most importantly, we talked about how skilled workers play a foundational role in determining the quality of life in our community; and that in order to support expanded retail offerings, more diverse dining options, additional cultural events, or even a broader spectrum of healthcare options, the first step is to fill the many, many open positions at the companies that make up Mitchell's economic base.

For years now, businesses have been scrambling to meet their staffing requirements in order to grow. Without that growth, the economy stagnates — or worse, declines. It's a frightening proposition (and excellent motivation for me to get up and get to work every day).

But as it happens, there is something that you — you, reading this right now! — can do to help: Vote "yes" on Amendment R, on the ballot for this election.

Amendment R updates language in South Dakota's Constitution to recognize the technical institutes and their form of education and training as being different than that afforded by the university system or K-12 and giving it a place in the constitution. The last change to the constitution relating to postsecondary education was made fully 21 years before the technical institutes were even created!

Today, when budget or policy decisions are made concerning the technical institutes it goes through the State Board of Education — a body that has, as its primary focus, K-12 education. The point of the Amendment is to give technical schools direct input into policy and funding decisions at the state level affecting the training of the skilled workforce — a workforce that our businesses, economy, and state need.

The change will allow the State administration and legislature to have balanced and unfiltered input regarding the workforce and its needs allowing them to make better strategic workforce decisions. It will also allow better coordination and cost saving decisions amongst the technical institutes, avoiding unnecessary duplication.

Of course, there are things that Amendment R will not do: It will not cost taxpayers any money and it will not remove the local administrative control that now exists between MTI and the school district — thereby preserving the cost sharing and local connection that has proven so beneficial to the growth of MTI and Mitchell.

Sounds like common sense, I know. But because of the way higher education is written into our State Constitution, this measure requires a Constitutional Amendment; which in turn, requires your vote.

Please join me in voting Yes on Amendment R. It will strengthen our technical schools, our workforce, our economy — and our community.

Amendment R will help technical schools develop more skilled workers. More skilled workers will help our businesses grow and thrive. Growing and thriving businesses expand the economic base. And an expanded economic base improves and protects our quality of life.

That's something I know we all care about. Please vote Yes on Amendment R.