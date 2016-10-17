The Mitchell community joins the nationwide "National Week Of Action" campaign, throughout the month of October, help NNEDV and Mitchell Area Safehouse raise awareness about domestic violence and join in our efforts to end violence.

Domestic Violence thrives when we are silent: Let's break the silence and empower lives. The campaign encourages public, private and non-profit entities to raise awareness of the issue by embracing the color purple — the symbolic hue for domestic violence awareness — or sponsoring awareness events. Each year, hundreds of organizations and individuals across the nation participate in "Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence."

The Mitchell community is encouraged to wear purple on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, to help generate discussion and awareness of domestic violence and dating abuse.

We are proud to stand with our leaders in local government to declare our commitment to the fight against domestic violence, in this community and throughout the Nation. Our agency stands by to help those in need, no matter where they are in the process, and we won't rest until every person can feel safe in their own home.

A survivor of domestic violence, said, "Being able to see how many people care, inspires a deep sense of gratitude. Years ago, I was in a very dark place and some wonderful advocates help me turn my life around. Seeing the purple lights in the darkness feels very symbolic to me and I hope that others can find the safety and happiness that I have."

Last year, Mitchell Area Safehouse answered 4,161 hotline calls and provided 204 clients with safe emergency housing. The hotline number is 1-605-996-4440. The national hotline number is 1-800-942-6906.