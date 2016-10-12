OPINION: Invitations still stand to talk about GEAR UP

PIERRE — A year ago in September a lawyer representing Rick Melmer and Keith Moore sent a letter to me warning I shouldn't lump his clients with Scott Westerhuis.

This was after the deaths of Scott and Nicole Westerhuis and their four children in their home south of Platte.

I offered several times to meet any time and any place with Rick Melmer and Keith Moore to talk about their roles in the GEAR UP matter.

They had been paid to serve in an oversight capacity for the GEAR UP program being run through Mid Central Educational Cooperative at Platte by Stacy Phelps.

In May 2015, after the first questions about GEAR UP's management arose, I offered to meet with Mid Central director Dan Guericke to talk about GEAR UP. I sent the invitation and questions by email.

He declined to meet, but he provided written answers. At the time, the answers didn't seem helpful.

Guericke testified before the Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee. The legislators asked how many Native American students made the next step to higher education after high school graduation.

GEAR UP is a federally funded program. Its purpose is to inform students and families from lower-income households what's needed to continue education after high school.

Guericke told statistics to the legislators. I asked the state Department of Education for the annual GEAR UP evaluation reports. The statistics weren't in those reports.

Eventually I learned that neither the state department nor the U.S. Department of Education required results to be kept or reported.

The federal department funds GEAR UP through the state department.

The state department funded GEAR UP through Mid Central.

The GEAR UP program, run by Stacy Phelps, received its funding from Mid Central.

Depending on the structure of the contracts, the state auditor general could or couldn't reach past Mid Central into Phelps' operation that included two non-profits.

The non-profits passed GEAR UP funding back and forth with Phelps' program.

Phelps, Scott Westerhuis and Nicole Westerhuis operated the non-profits.

After the legislative hearing Phelps, Scott Westerhuis and Guericke allegedly conspired to change the contracts, hoping to block the auditor general's probe from reaching the non-profits.

While they were allegedly falsifying documents, state Education Secretary Melody Schopp reversed her stance. She stopped defending Mid Central and ended the contract.

Within 24 hours the six members of the Westerhuis family were dead, before a follow-up legislative hearing on GEAR UP could proceed.

Not long afterward, I sent Guericke an open invitation to talk any time. He never did.

I also invited Kelly Duncan, now the dean of education at Northern State University, to talk about her multiple roles as a member of the state Board of Education and as a contract recipient at Mid Central.

She also served on an evaluation of GEAR UP in 2015 that was commissioned by Schopp. Duncan's state board appointment expires this year.

She declined the invitation to discuss her roles.

Now the attorney general is trying to introduce as other-acts evidence a string of emails between Schopp, her department's finance director, Tamara Darnall, Guericke and Phelps regarding Guericke's testimony and my request for results data.

After seeing my name in some of those emails a few days ago, I dug out the answers that Guericke sent me in May 2015.

He wrote that Mid Central wasn't the bookkeeper for one of the non-profits known as AIII. "MCEC assisted in helping the organization to get established," he wrote.

So Mid Central was part of the arrangement to use AIII from its start.

When GEAR UP began in South Dakota, the head of the state department was Rick Melmer. The department's Indian education director was Keith Moore. They arranged for the money to flow through Mid Central.

Mid Central hired Stacy Phelps to handle GEAR UP. Phelps later received an appointment to the state Board of Education by then-Gov. Mike Rounds.

After Gov. Dennis Daugaard took office, with Secretary Schopp's agreement, Mid Central contracted in 2012 with Melmer and Moore to serve as GEAR UP overseers.

The attorney general has criminal indictments against Guericke, Phelps and another Mid Central employee, Stephanie Hubers.

Hubers was an assistant business manager for Mid Central and allegedly received extra pay from Scott and Nicole Westerhuis for work involving AIII.

Guericke, Phelps, Hubers, Scott Westerhuis and Nicole Westerhuis formed a circle. Scott Westerhuis was business manager for Mid Central. Nicole Westerhuis was an assistant business manager.

The question many people continue to have is whether the investigation will show anyone else was part of that circle.