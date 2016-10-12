I couldn't bring myself to watch any of the national political debates, not the first one, not the one last Sunday, not even the one between the candidates for vice president.

I spent nearly my entire newspaper career around politics and "decision makers,'' covering campaigns for state, local and national offices, reporting on state government and legislative actions, hanging in the vicinity of office-holders and would-be office-holders. I enjoyed it. I found the business of covering politics and politicians interesting. For the most part, it seemed a worthwhile thing to do — reporting and writing stories that tried to tell people about issues and the positions held by the people who wanted to lead us.

This past year or so, whenever I think of covering politics, well, I'm glad I'm retired. The scene has passed me by.

I follow things a bit. I read a couple of print-edition newspapers every day, and I go online and check out various stories from several other papers, stations and other news sources. I catch the drift of news, enough to be aware of what's happening in the state and nation and enough to be dispirited about the state of politics.

Last Sunday, about the time of the presidential debate, Nancy and I were watching a movie with one of our granddaughters. I can't remember the name of the movie, but it was about a bunch of golden Labrador pups that received super powers and saved the planet from a wicked alien creep. It was a pretty good movie, too, with no references to email dumps or locker-room banter. The previous evening just before bedtime we'd watched a movie about the same puppies helping a kid in Alaska win a dog-sled race. That was a good film, too, very uplifting once you suspended your disbelief and accepted the notion that a bunch of pups could talk and, sure, pull a sled.

A movie about talking puppies instead of a presidential debate? Yup, that was our choice. I think we chose wisely, based on snippets of news, views and outrage I read the next morning.

"Choose wisely.'' That reminds me of an incident many years ago when I taught an evening class at Capital University Center here in Pierre. The students mostly had day jobs and made an extra commitment of three evening hours plus fees to take the class. At the end, they evaluated the experience. One or two said it was great, some others said it was pretty good or okay. The one I remember wrote, "I had a choice between this class and a re-run of "Gilligan's Island.'' I chose poorly.''

On Monday, we took the granddaughter back to Chamberlain. First, though, she and grandma played dolls a long while and she and grandpa went for a bike ride. Where the bike trail goes under the highway bridge on the Fort Pierre side of the Missouri River, someone had smashed a beer bottle smack in the middle of the path. A ways off, we found two other bottles, unbroken but thrown carelessly aside. The granddaughter was incensed that someone would 1) litter a public bike path and 2) leave a pile of broken glass in the middle of the trail to puncture feet or tires.

Well, I haven't heard any of the candidates offering a plan to address concerns about littering public bike paths, but then, our granddaughter is only eight years old. As Eddie Cochran in "Summertime Blues'' says, "Like to help you, son, but you're too young to vote.''

The kid will vote someday, though. By the time she's ready, I hope the pendulum has returned a bit toward rational discussion of issues in civil tones. In the meantime, I don't think I've missed much by stepping out of the main channel of political shouting and catching up on the news in bits and pieces.

As we drove home from Chamberlain on Monday afternoon, I watched a combine raise dust in a field of milo, saw a couple of guys walking a patch of tall grass near Presho and glimpsed my hometown from about 15 miles south. The world was nice and quiet.