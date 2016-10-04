Losing good people, the price of a long life

We were talking of the plane crash that killed Gov. George Mickelson. For some reason, as my brother told a story from that time, I remembered meeting Joyce on the Capitol stairway either very late the night of the crash or very early the next morning. Timing is a bit blurred from those days. Anyway, we stopped, hugged and she sobbed for a moment.

"It's so senseless,'' she said. "How could it be?'' I had no answer. There was none, not that night or in the days to come. Like everyone else, we were stunned by the news and grasping.

Joyce, former secretary of state, died Friday. She was 81. I learned of her death sometime Saturday when I scrolled through some online news sites.

I'd known Joyce for quite a while, four decades at least. I remember meeting her for the first time when Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives in 1975. Joyce took a position as a clerk, one of the people who sit at that imposing, curved desk at the front of the chamber. They don't draw much attention, not if they do their work well. That work is essential to the proper keeping of an official record of bills and amendments and votes and roll calls.

After a couple of years in that job, she moved to the Senate, where she served as secretary, the person most responsible for keeping things moving in an orderly fashion, no matter what curves and off-speed pitches and parliamentary tricks the senators throw. It's said she was the first woman to be secretary of the Senate. If so, they picked a good one to be the trail-blazer. Joyce was competent, efficient, reliable and — maybe most important of all in a position of responsibility that must respond and react to the actions and behaviors of legislators — patient. I'd have lasted about five minutes as secretary when things got crazy as they sometimes do. Joyce seemed hardly to notice the antics and tactics. She just called the roll, marked the sheet, read the bill titles and turned to the presiding officer to signal that she and her staff were ready for whatever was coming next.

After eight or 10 years of that, she ran for secretary of state. She won, too, moving into the second floor office in the Capitol building next door to Mickelson. That was when I really got to know her.

In the old days of news reporting, government files held all sorts of stories. It often requires some time, some digging and a lot of reading and scribbling notes, but when I started in news, reporters were expected to do that sort of grunt work, whether we could guarantee a story would come out of the pile of paper or not. I dug through corporation reports and spending reports and election statistics. Much of that stuff is online now. Back then, it was on paper in the files.

I spent a lot of time at a table in the secretary of state's office. Joyce would drop by once in a while to see if I wanted coffee or to invite me to join the staff for birthday cake or cookies. And, yes, I would, every time.

On election evenings, if I didn't have to be in Sioux Falls, I'd start my night at the secretary of state's office. The election-eve food was a draw, sure, but the conversations and speculation cranked things up for when the returns began to roll in. It was a well-run office, pleasant to visit, responsive to requests. Joyce set the tone. I know the tone she set for her office was no different than the tone she set in her personal life.

One of the pleasures of a long life is meeting good people. One of the sorrows is living long enough to see those good people begin to pass on. Joyce was one of those good people. I'm sad she's gone.