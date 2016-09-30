A new meaning for the word 'roundabout'

It had been a long day on the road by the time I hit the traffic roundabout at University Drive and Fifth Avenue South near the St. Cloud State University campus last week.

That must be why I ended up going round and round the circle like an old-fashioned wind-up clock with a bad spring.

This wasn't my first roundabout. I navigated one out in Denver last May. That was my first, and I hit it because I left our son's place going the wrong way home. When I reached the roundabout, I realized my error. It conveniently shot me around 180 degrees and back in the general direction of South Dakota.

I'd seen roundabouts in the movies, too. Remember the wild chase scene at the end of "Pink Panther?'' David Niven and Robert Wagner, wearing gorilla suits and driving tiny cars? Police chasing them in a sedan and a Jeep? Two guys in a zebra costume clopping along in hot, slow-footed pursuit? Everybody crashing in the center of the roundabout while an old man sits off to the side in a chair and takes in the unusual activity in what obviously was a generally quiet town square?

That's what I experienced as I made my third loop around the roundabout there in St. Cloud. I half expected to see an old guy sitting by the curb, waiting for the crash. The fact that no crash occurred shows that God sometimes watches over small-town folks or that drivers and pedestrians in St. Cloud are a watchful and mostly courteous bunch.

Lucky for me they were, because the roundabout came about two-thirds of the way through a day-long trip from Fort Pierre, to St. Cloud and back to Brookings. Things had gone pretty well most of the way, but I was weary of the road and had miles to go before sunset.

We drove to St. Cloud to pick up the granddaughter. From home, we popped up to Highway 212 and headed east. I had a chance to tell Nancy that the old orchestras and big bands of the swing era used to take that highway from the Twin Cities out as far as Gettysburg, and back, playing every dance hall along the way.

When we hit Highway 23, I mentioned that some of the '50's musicians used to call it the Rock and Roll Highway because so many bands took it to gigs here and there. I'm not sure if that's true, but I heard it somewhere, and it helped pass the time.

In Spicer, we gassed up, took a wrong turn (How? I don't know), retraced our steps, left town again, discovered a cell phone had been left at the convenience store, re-retraced our steps, retrieved the phone, made up some time and hit the roundabout about 45 minutes behind schedule.

We approached from the west (I think). We missed our first chance to get out of the circle because, following instructions from an onboard map app, we were looking for Fifth Avenue South as the third turn. We saw it as the first turn, but too late to make the turn. I took the second one, which put us back on University. Down the street a ways, I found a place to turn around. We returned to the roundabout, from the east, intending to catch the exit we'd seen and missed. As I passed an exit to the north, I noticed it said Fifth Avenue South. Too late. We continued around the circle, got off on the Fifth Avenue South going south and pulled into a parking lot to unwind and rewind. Back on the street, we went around again and shot off — by centrifugal force mostly, this time — on the correct street.

A couple of minutes later, we were at our granddaughter's dorm. Shortly after, we crushed a fast-food place, hit the highway, blew through Spicer and delivered the kid to her parents and the annual book festival.

Back home after the weekend, I went to YouTube and called up the "Pink Panther'' chase scene. Give me a gorilla outfit and I'd fit right in.