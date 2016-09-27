Avoiding the temptation to throw mud

The panel included a former legislator, long-time lobbyist, retired Supreme Court justice and university professor and administrator. I've known each of the panelists for quite a while, and each has the ability to turn a quip quickly along with the discipline for measured, thoughtful conversation. They're the sort of folks who listen to learn and understand, rather than listening only to prepare a retort.

They approached the topic seriously. They were respectful of the time and attention of the audience, and they weighed their words even as they shared their thoughts. It was a lively exchange of ideas, and it seemed to me the audience became quite invested in the topic and was disappointed when it ended.

I was surprised at how quickly the session went. Turns out, 50 minutes isn't too much time to devote to the business of restoring civility to democracy.

I wish I could tell you we solved the problem. That doesn't happen in an hour, especially not when we've spent months and years letting the rancor grow and the level of decorum sink in our public discourse. The truth is, it's up to each of us to raise the level of our own game, whether or not the other fellow raises the level of his game. That can be difficult. Sure, I like taking the high road, but if the other guy doesn't join me up there, oh, my, is it tempting to toss decorum to the winds and to wade in with as many sucker punches as I can throw before my opponent can get his guard up.

I suppose most folks succumb to the temptation for a mud fight at times. Everybody's mom or dad said it, but I'm told George Bernard Shaw was the first one who advised others to "never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty, and the pig likes it.''

I like the saying, but I kind of prefer an image of that massive mud fight in the movie "McClintock,'' the one where John Wayne and a bunch of other guys — and eventually Maureen O'Hara, too — get to punching each other around on a slippery, muddy hillside and take turns getting knocked down a long slide into a pool of gray slime. Everyone winds up dripping mud, and nobody really wins, not even John Wayne.

We didn't have that sort of engagement during the panel discussion last weekend. As I said, panelists and audience alike were respectful. They spoke in moderate tones free of profanity and accusatory name-calling. I don't wish to seem too much the Pollyanna, but it was a treat just to sit back and listen. As a bonus, the participants tended to talk and listen in a universe in which statements were supported by facts and facts were accepted as, well, facts. How refreshing to know that, while I may not have agreed with everything each panelist said, we all seemed to agree on the same general facts.

Perhaps I paid attention to the facts part of the conversation because I'd recently read a Columbia Journalism Review piece is titled "Decline of Traditional Media Feeds Polarization." The premise of the piece is that while we have access to more information than ever before, the decline of traditional media makes it difficult to set a public agenda because we don't use common facts. That encourages polarization.

"Societies suffer if people of different opinions can't at least agree on a basic set of facts and a consensus on the role in daily life of institutions from government to media," the piece says. In other words, we won't reach solutions if, instead beginning with basic terms and facts, we start by calling names and knocking each other down the slope into the slime.

Not agreeing on facts and on the role of institutions in our lives "can lead to unexpected and potentially destabilizing behavior in politics and markets," the piece further says.

Sounds like right about where we are now, at the top of a muddy slope. What are we going to do?