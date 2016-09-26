The courts and the (hair) cuts

Some 30 years ago, I was sitting in a lecture hall at Drake University, awaiting the arrival of the professor for my first class in "superintendent school." Sitting there with my unaccountable sense of anxiety and even dread that always seems to precede the start of a new class, I looked at the name of the professor from the registration slip: Ray Pugh.

Odd name, I thought, and wondered just how it was pronounced. Pug? Pew? Some other completely unphonetic pronunciation? Given that he was a professor of education at Drake who taught a number of the grad level administration courses, I figured that he must have spent at least a good chunk of his career as a building principal and superintendent. Which then led me to the conclusion that he could probably "walk the walk" but that his talk might tend to be a bit dry. Some stodgy, elderly former school administrator wearing the black suit, white shirt, and narrow black tie which seemed to make up the school principal dress code from the mythic 50s. (I miss that dress code. All you needed was a closet full of identical suits, shirts, and ties and, voila, getting dressed for work would take 45 seconds.)

Of course, in my assessment of my professor, I was completely wrong. When Dr. Pugh (pronounced the same as the Looney Tunes skunk, by the way) entered the classroom, he did so much in the way that a fired artillery shell strikes an ammunition depot. Ray Pugh did not enter a classroom, he exploded into it. He didn't wait for bells or class times. He walked in and started talking, bursting, really, with how much he loved being an educator, about what a great experience this class was going to be, about how optimistic he felt about schools in the future because of the incredible potential he could feel emanating from the students in the classroom. He was a whirling dervish of hope and pride and good feeling and you couldn't help but feel great about your choice of education as a career and calling as a result of having him as your professor.

What I wasn't wrong about was his ability to "walk the walk."' He had been a school principal for many years and his stories, always cloaked in the required anonymity, held wonderful lessons and also our rapt attention. One of his best was his experience with the United States Supreme Court case, Tinker v. Des Moines, a landmark case on student rights in the school setting and one of the few court cases most school administrators can cite. In the depths (heights?) of the mid-1960s a group of students in Des Moines decided to protest the war in Vietnam by wearing black armbands. The administrative team, which included Ray Pugh, in their high school caught wind of this and adopted a policy of suspending students who wore armbands to school since they felt it would lead to fistfights or even riots in the powder keg of the 1960s, communicating this to students well ahead of the protest. The students wore them anyway and they were suspended. The parents objected and the issue wound its way through the courts, finally resolved at the USSC in 1969 with a decision in favor of the students. The Court ruled that student expression was protected even within the school setting and such expression could only be restrained or banned when it "materially and substantially interfered" with school operations. Dr. Pugh argued that this was precisely what the armbands would have caused but the Court felt that the administration hadn't any real evidence of this prediction. The decision didn't end school-student conflicts over dress codes, hair lengths, and all the other myriad forms of student expression, but it did decidedly move the marker for what is permitted much more in favor of the student camp.

Thus, when a student walks into school with the latest in odd haircuts, sporting neon shoes, or wearing a T-shirt proclaiming utter disdain for homework, the building principal has to not just decide he or she doesn't like that particular expression but to weigh the likelihood that such will disrupt school (or that it meets certain other criteria). Which has led us to a couple of interesting places. The first one is the increasingly clamorous marketplace of ideas (though the term "idea" is frankly much too generous for a lot of the expression popular today). The increasing one-upmanship among all forms of expression has led, almost, to the impossibility of anything really getting noticed. In my youth, long locks were about the only form of hair-based male expression. Today hair is dyed in colors never found in nature. Cuts include shaved heads and hair down to the shoulder simultaneously on the same pate. These days, hair is often less cut than it is carved. Yet, pretty much nobody cares anymore. While a few restrictions remain, much of what is attempted elicits little more than a yawn.

Except, it seems, at the university level. Their trigger warnings (a heads-up from a professor before introducing content in class which some may find offensive, allowing them to leave the lecture hall), speech codes (outlining in many cases extremely broad categories of speech which is verboten on campus), and safe spaces (areas where a student may emotionally decompress after experiencing objectionable speech) seem to rule the day. The University of Chicago became concurrently famous and infamous for letting its incoming freshman know not to expect any of these sorts of accommodations as it found them inconsistent with the mission of a university as a place for the free exchange of ideas.

Which makes me wonder: how can it be that expression becomes freer and freer at the elementary and secondary levels (again within certain limits), while more and more restricted at the college level? Have we decided that children are more capable of dealing with diversity of expression than adults?

Then again, perhaps I have said too much.