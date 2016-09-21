Tenille and Chris Heier and their children, Eliana, Dominick, Mira and Harper on the porch of their Mitchell home.

An artist and an English major moved to town.

In the land of skilled workforce shortages, that sentence almost sounds like it should be followed with a punchline. And yet — the artist, Chris Heier, is thriving in woodwork design; and the English major, Tenille Heier, is helping guide an entire health care system to a simpler, more patient-centric communication structure.

It's no joke: Both have found their careers in Mitchell and are building their lives here, along with their children: Eliana, Dominick, Mira and Harper. Four kids, three restored homes, two unique careers and one artist painting with coffee: Meet the Heiers.

Originally from Aberdeen, the high school sweethearts both attended Northern State University before marrying in 1999. While Tenille majored in English, Chris pursued sociology and history.

After graduating, Tenille began working as a copywriter for Education Assistance Corp.

"If you have student loans, you've probably read my writing," she laughs.

Chris, meanwhile, went to work outside the scope of his degree, installing drywall.

When their first child was born, the couple agreed Chris would stay home full-time to raise their family while also running a photography business. Though primarily focused on landscape photography, he also covered special events. The schedule complimented their family life, Chris says. "It was perfect, actually. Nobody gets married on a Tuesday afternoon."

Ultimately, the Heiers realized it was time for a change and Tenille applied for her job as the communications coordinator at Avera Health.

"We wanted a smaller town, a smaller school district for our kids," she says. "We did not want to be in Sioux Falls. Mitchell was the perfect fit."

She started in late 2014, while Chris stayed in Aberdeen with their children until their house was sold — an entire story in and of itself.

"He had 24 showings in three months with four kids, entirely by himself," Tenille explains. Chris agrees, admitting "It was a little frantic."

Especially so, given the care the Heiers give to their homes: they are currently restoring their third. "We got married and bought our first house when we were still in college, so we didn't have the money to pay contractors. We had to learn to do it ourselves," Tenille explains. "But we always loved old houses, so we learned on the job. We'd tear up the floor, then say, well, what do we do now? How do you fix plumbing? Recover from hanging a door the wrong way?"

It was an experience that Chris relished. "I grew up in woodshops—both of my grandpas were amateur carpenters. Which actually made it a challenge, to take what I knew and then learn to do it the right way," he says.

With their house sold and the family moved to Mitchell, their youngest—Harper—began kindergarten. Suddenly, "I was bored for the first time in a decade," Chris recalls. "We started talking about me moving back to a day job, instead of the nights and weekends."

Tenille had heard through a colleague that Patzer Woodworking was seeking a cabinet builder, and Chris inquired. The position had been filled, but the company was seeking a designer—someone creative, with carpentry experience and an artistic eye. It was the perfect fit.

Chris now designs commercial and residential cabinetry for various clients, ranging from libraries and bathrooms to healthcare facilities and flooring.

"I have really, really enjoyed working there. The job is fun and interesting all the time. Every client is a whole new job—so it fits my need for fresh ideas," he says.

Tenille is also enjoying her role at Avera Health—and found the transition from higher education to health care surprisingly compatible.

"In both education and health care, you're empowering yourself to make good choices and set yourself up for a better future," she explains. Her focus is on standardizing patient communication, so that all patients receive the same information regardless of their facility of choice.

"I didn't know you could be a writer in the business world—but I wish I would have," she says.

Now that they're settled into their new careers, the Heiers are getting more involved in their new community. Chris, an accomplished artist (his primary medium is to paint with coffee, creating a sepia-style palette), will be hosting a demonstration at the "What Is Art" event on Oct. 1 downtown. They are active in the First United Methodist Church, and enjoying the robust school and scouting programs in Mitchell.

The move to Mitchell has worked out well for the family. And all because an artist and an English major moved to town.