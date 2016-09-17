Just enough knowledge to write a news story

Newspaper reporters sometimes are accused of getting facts wrong, but if you had to learn a little bit about a lot of things in a five-minutes interview on deadline, maybe you'd cut them some slack.

Having said that, most news reporters I worked around were sticklers for facts. An error in print drove them bonkers. One guy, the first time he committed an error and had to write a correction, said he was changing his name and moving to the Bering Sea Wilderness area. I felt bad for his error, but I liked his choice of hide-outs, a place most of us had never heard of.

In fact, I checked to be sure such a place exists. It did. It's an area somewhere in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. Or off the coast of Russia, depending on which way you are looking. I think you can see it from Sarah Palin's place.

But I digress. Most reporters, no matter what beat they are assigned, tend to be general-interest reporters. They're supposed to be able to tackle any topic, relying on the people they're interviewing to give them an instant education, enough for a 10-inch news story. Many of us made careers out of wandering into topics about which we knew nothing and coming away with just enough knowledge to be dangerous. It's like being the "Jack of all trades, master of none." "A little learning is a dangerous thing'' and all that.

Take the first year I covered the South Dakota Legislature. Session was winding down and conference committees were working overtime. The morning before adjournment, the co-chairs of the Joint Appropriations Committee walked into the Associated Press bureau and asked if we wanted to know the final budget numbers. Well, sure, my boss Jim Wilson said. "Sit down with Terry and give him the stuff," he said.

That was the first time I'd looked at a state budget. The lawmakers had a bunch of numbers written on the back of an envelope. All I wanted from Bill Grams and Otto Stern that morning was enough information so I didn't mess things up when I wrote. That's what I wanted for 40 years of sessions, every time the final budget rolled around.

A lot of reporters would identify. Given a little time, we become pretty adept at asking the questions necessary to keep the source talking until we catch a glimpse of what is going on with a story.

The time that technique almost failed me was back when the Homestake mine closed and the state started working with a group of world-class scientists to create a deep underground science laboratory. A bunch of those experts gathered in Lead for two or three days of trading thoughts and proposals. I covered the sessions.

These folks were talking neutrinos, large underground xenon experiments, dark matter and the like. I felt as if I'd been beamed up to the dark side of the moon. The search for dark matter, which had most of those scientists acting like senior skip day in high school, baffled me. Dark matter is, well, something we know is there because we can't see it or touch it or hear it or smell it.

"It's all around us,'' one scientist told me. I joked, "Like Chicken Man, right? He's everywhere. He's everywhere." He didn't laugh. Dark matter humor is tough.

I pestered half of the experts at that gathering as I tried to understand neutrinos and dark matter. Well, not understand, but learn enough to write a story or two. I knew it was an important topic, so I kept asking.

Finally, a soft-spoken scientist from the West Coast sat down and started his explanation by talking about tractors, corn rows and steering straight. He moved to GPS and beyond, and before I knew it, I kind of glimpsed what was involved. Not enough to understand it, but enough to write a general-interest piece that offered a grade-school description of what was going on and why it mattered.

That's all I needed, just something without errors that made sense. I wasn't planning to go out and smash atoms, just write a news story.