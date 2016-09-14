Like foreign exchange students ...

During one of the Legislature's frequent discussions about the future of small schools a number of years ago, I suggested to a couple of the leaders that they create a foreign-exchange program between big cities and ranch country.

I'd written a campaign story sometime earlier about the differences in geographical sizes of legislative districts. A legislative candidate out west, I wrote, starts a campaign day by making sure the gas tank is topped off. A legislative candidate in the big city starts the day by making sure the shoes are laced up tight.

My suggestion, in a casual conversation with a couple of the leaders who mentioned that campaign travel story, was this: Work out a way for an urban legislators to spend a couple of weeks living in the wide-open part of South Dakota and for a rural legislator to spend a couple of weeks getting to know the heart of Sioux Falls. After the foreign exchange, the legislators could report to other lawmakers their impressions of their experience.

I wasn't really serious, but I really did think it would have been eye-opening. A Sioux Falls legislator living in Faith out in Meade County, for example, could experience what it's like to travel all the way to Sturgis to the county courthouse. And a Faith legislator could see what it's like to drive 10 minutes to the Minnehaha County courthouse and wait in a long line for plates.

I kind of thought the city folks would learn more. That's only because most people from farms have been to town a few times, maybe even seen the elephant. A lot of big-city folks have never been in the middle of Meade County or Harding County or Shannon County. They might freak just from all the empty space and the absolutely quiet nights.

For sure they'd freak if they talked to long-time country folks and heard some stories of real distance and emptiness. I'm thinking now of my West River travels with photographer Greg Latza, especially the time we first met a marvelous old Lakota gentleman named Dave Bald Eagle. That was on a blizzard assignment that took us through the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation. We were like foreign exchange students on that trip and on many others we made together for the newspaper.

Dave Bald Eagle died this past summer. He was 97, an Army veteran who parachuted into Normandy, a rodeo cowboy and a movie actor, including an appearance in "Dances With Wolves.'' Maybe 20 years ago, Greg and I caught up with Bald Eagle at his ranch on the west side of the reservation and about three winding miles that winter through a snow-drifted pasture from the nearest gravel road.

We'd connected with Dave through his wife, Josee, a native of Belgium who worked at the Head Start in Red Scaffold. She met Dave when he was riding in a Casey Tibbs rodeo show in Europe. We were looking for stories about blizzards and harsh winters. She assured us Dave had a bunch of them.

One storm after another pummeled the Cheyenne River country that winter. Bald Eagle went three and four days at a time snowed in on the ranch. When we arrived, we walked to his door along a narrow path between piles of shoveled snow maybe six feet high on either side.

During one pounding storm that winter, the propane ran out. Dave cut the tops off the wooden corral posts for firewood. He melted snow over a log fire for drinking water when the rural water line froze. He had an asthma attack but had to wait more than two days for the weather to clear enough so an ambulance could reach him.

From a rise near his yard, all Greg and I could see that day was snow and more snow, with a single-lane track busted through the drifts toward gravel. Someone who had never been in that country during blizzard weather would struggle to make sense of it.

You know how some people couldn't imagine living anywhere but a city? Dave told us that day at his ranch, "There's no place else I'd want to be. Not even this year.''