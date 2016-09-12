Vote 'yes' on Amendment R

Less than two months from now, on Nov. 8, the voters of South Dakota will be faced with a constitutional amendment on the ballot, Amendment R.

Amendment R addresses the political and institutional reality in which the four technical institutes — Mitchell Technical Institute, Western Dakota Technical Institute, Lake Area Technical Institute, and Southeast Technical Institute — live. The leadership of the TIs across the state, as well as their many friends and supporters in industry and government, are supporting the passage of Amendment R for two main reasons:

1. Amendment R places the TIs within the Constitution of South Dakota, alongside K-12 schools and the Regents' universities. This is what they deserve, a place among the other two public educational forces in South Dakota, a third leg in the solid educational stool for the people of this State.

2. Amendment R, by allowing for the creation of a state board specifically for the technical institutes, will give, within state government, a voice to the TIs, the students they serve and prepare for great jobs, and the South Dakota industries which depend upon these students and the training the TIs provide.

Seems like an electoral gimme. Obviously, this amendment deserves wide support in our state and it should have no problem passing. Perhaps in any situation, other than the political one, this would be true. But in politics, it ain't necessarily so.

It ain't for at least a couple of reasons.

First, like the supper table of my youth at which five boys would assemble with appetites only youthful activity/growth and the goddess-like culinary talents my mother brought to the table can evoke, it can be hard be to heard among all the other claimants for the voters' attention. Amid the jungle of constitutional amendments — R, S, T, U, and V — and referred laws — 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23 — can also be found the normal slate of candidates for elected office and one pretty abnormal competition for the United States presidency, a competition so loud and discordant as to drown out the rational discourse over more staid but incredibly important policy issues...like Amendment R.

Amendment R is in danger of failure not because it is unwise, but rather because it is unheard.

Second, many in even the small minority of people familiar with R seem to be harboring misconceptions about what the amendment does. Some have come to believe that R will move governance away from the current dual oversight of the State Board of Education and the four school districts (Mitchell, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Watertown) and to direct state governance, thereby removing local control. While the amendment does allow for a change in governance through legislative action, this is already allowable under current law. Given the incredible support provided to the TIs by the four school districts, the most likely result, in terms of governance, is simply the switch from oversight by the state Board of Education to a new state board (the state Board of Technical Institutes?) with no change in governance at the local level.

Given the current level of success of the dual governance model, making a change away from local governance would be a huge mistake. And, to repeat, no such change to local governance is described in, or remotely likely with, the adoption of Amendment R.

What is likely is that R, through a state board designed specifically for their governance, would finally give our technical institutes the voice in Pierre and the logistical and political support they need to continue to be successful for the students, people, and industries of South Dakota.

Need one more reason? Vote for a winner because that is what the TIs are for South Dakota. Each and every one of our techs — LATI, MTI, STI and WDTI — does an outstanding job at student retention, student placement in jobs and student placement in South Dakota. For MTI, with which I am of course most familiar, that reality for its most recent class for which data exists, 2015, is a 99 percent employment of its graduates within six months of graduation, and an 81 percent placement rate right here in South Dakota. With the additional support the TIs would enjoy as a result of the passage of Amendment R, they will be able to do an even better job of alleviating the critical shortages of skilled workers in our state.

Our technical institutes are an outstanding example of educational excellence in our state. They represent a powerful investment in our young people, our economy and our state.

Want to make them even more effective?

Vote yes on Amendment R.