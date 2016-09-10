Screen or paper, reading is reading

In my school days, if a kid finished an assignment ahead of the other kids, a number of teachers would let that student spend the free time reading.

The teacher would, that is, if the student had not only finished the assignment but also checked the work. I liked those times a lot, first because I have always greatly enjoyed reading and second because reading was twice as much fun when I did it during a class period. Maybe it helped me become a better student, too, knowing if I did the work correctly and without dawdling, I'd be rewarded with reading time.

In about sixth grade, the kid who sat in front of me in alphabetical order, Damon Wenzel, introduced me to the Hardy Boys mysteries. A couple of high-school kids, Frank and Joe Hardy, ran around solving mysteries in their free time. They found "The Tower Treasure,'' learned the secrets of "The House on the Cliff'' and had a ton of other adventures. Damon had three or four of those books. I started buying others, and we brought them to school and traded. Teachers let us do that, if our work was finished and checked.

(About that time, some of the girls in the class began reading Nancy Drew mysteries, but there was no way a sixth-grade boy would read girl mysteries or a sixth-grade girl would read boy mysteries.)

In high school we were introduced to the concept of study halls. Those were periods during the day when a student didn't have an academic class. In the days before open campus, students didn't dare even think of leaving the school grounds from opening bell to the end of the last class of the day. Hence, study halls. One year I think I had two study halls a day at least a couple of times a week, even though I took every required class and a handful of electives.

Study hall in high school was in the biggest room in the building (well, except for the basement gymnasium and maybe even as big as that). It easily held every student who didn't have a class scheduled whatever period of the day it was. We were encouraged to use our study hall time to finish homework for the next day or to work ahead on theme papers and other assignments.

If we finished the work — or even if we didn't, in a lot of cases (a guy could always finish homework at home) — we could wander upstairs to the library to read and check out books. That was great.

I also remember that behind the desk of the teacher who monitored study hall hung a rack of newspapers. Kids today might not recognize such a thing. The rack consisted of two vertical rows of pegs. The newspapers — actual print-and-paper, full-sized newspapers from all over the state and region — had wooden dowels stuck through the folds on the left side. The dowels were fashioned like those old-style clothespins, not the ones with the springs but the ones with just a slot that fit over the rope clothesline and held the damp shirts and jeans and such. The newspaper-rack dowels hung from the rows of pegs. A reader would lift the dowel from the pegs, spread the paper on the table, read through the news, close the newspaper and hang the dowel back on the pegs. It was a simple design, functional, efficient and inexpensive.

The thing was, teachers nearly always encouraged our reading, whether it was a biography, a history, the Hardy Boys or The Daily Republic from the rack in study hall. Reading was important in my folks' home when I was a kid, and it was important in my school.

I thought about that a while back as I waited for a library board meeting to start. Several school kids were at the public computers, reading articles. My first thought was, why not read the books from the shelves? Then I recognized they could get books, magazines and even newspaper content on their screens and, bottom line, they were reading.

I think my old teachers would have encouraged that.