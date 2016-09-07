Palace City Profile: Shepardson family bets on Mitchell

Palace City Profiles is an ongoing series of community members' stories, introducing us to our neighbors and the personalities that call Mitchell home. If you have suggestions for individuals or families with a great story, please contact Jacki Miskimins at 996-1140.

Whether it's a sports practice, marathon, or just chasing their two girls, Joe and Marie Shepardson are always on the run.

Joe, a sixth-grade Math and Language Arts teacher at Mitchell Middle School, is also the head coach for boys and girls track at the high school. His dream to become a teacher began in middle school during a visit from high school World-of-Work students. Seeing the older students coming to help the younger classes struck a chord with him. "It was a 'wow' moment," Joe says. "I thought, "That's really cool — I want to do that." So teaching and coaching, it's all I've ever really wanted to do.

Especially, it turns out, in Mitchell. Originally from Sturgis, an athletic scholarship and a strong education program brought him to Dakota Wesleyan University in 2001. There he played basketball for two years and ran track for four, "and then never left," he says.

After graduating he taught fourth grade at Sanborn Central, where he was the head coach for boys basketball, track, and junior high football; he then moved to L.B. Williams, where he taught fifth grade for a year while also serving as the assistant coach for eighth grade boys basketball and assistant coach for track; then in 2012 he began a four-year tenure as the an assistant coach for high school girls basketball. "That was a really exciting time, coaching with Wes Morgan," Joe says. "I had never made it to a State tournament in high school, then right away we went to the State Title game three years in a row."

For her part, Marie grew up in Dimock and graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in Nursing in 2008. She completed her preceptorship at Avera Queen of Peace, in Mitchell, and was hired on full-time after graduating. Now an RN in the Outpatient Treatment Center, she says that "I get to help people every day. I try to make them happy, make them comfortable."

The two met at a street dance in 2005, and married in 2008. Choosing to build their lives in Mitchell was an easy decision, they say. "In those transition years, when you're applying for jobs and trying to figure it out — We could both find jobs here," Marie says. "There's a lot of opportunity here, especially in nursing, and at an organization I knew I wanted to work for."

For his part, Joe says that "Mitchell is really known for it's athletics. We got whooped up on a lot by Mitchell growing up. So I was really eager for the chance to coach here."

Outside of their careers the Shepardsons agree that Mitchell was the right decision for their family, which includes daughters Nora, 4, and Mae, 2. "Mitchell is a really nice size for us. It feels like a small town but there's a lot of opportunity for everything, and a lot of things to do," Joe says. Marie agrees, "Mitchell has so many activities. There's so much to choose from. With a lot of options, you can find something that you're good at and enjoy."

The family enjoys parks and playgrounds, bike and walking trails, canoeing, and swimming at the lake. "I think Mitchell is geared towards young families," Marie says. "We're at the library weekly. And the Corn Palace exhibits were great this summer! When you're home with two little ones, you can always find something to do — and it's free."

On their own, Joe plays softball on a men's league, and Marie competes in road races. (While she's completed several half-marathons and won a full marathon, she insists that it's now "mostly 5Ks and 10Ks since babies.")

Joe especially appreciates the variety that Mitchell offers. "Growing up in Sturgis, you had to go to Spearfish or Rapid City for everything — to go to the theatre, to go shopping," he says. "In Mitchell, you don't have to go anywhere else. It's got what you need."

Of course, it's also close to family; but Marie says it's more than just having help nearby. "Aside from being close to Grandma and Grandpa in Dimock — they help us out a ton! — We want to stay here," she says. "The recreation opportunities, the parks, the trails, the lake. We use that stuff a lot; and we'd miss it if we left."