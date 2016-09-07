Abiding by the will of the majority

If you've read the legend of King Arthur and Camelot, you're aware that leaders haven't always been chosen by public vote.

Arthur became king when he received the sword Excalibur. The Lady of the Lake had been holding the weapon aloft, waiting for some passerby to display just the right array of leadership qualities. Merlin, a magician (and doesn't every campaign team have at least one magician?), told Arthur to pluck the sword from the Lady of the Lake's hand and become king.

Somewhere online I read this passage; "Arthur gripped the sword, which was protected by a beautiful scabbard made of gold and inlaid with precious gems, and the hand that had held it slipped back under the surface of the water.''

Had Donald Trump been the one receiving the sword (and who knows, maybe he was) he'd have said, "The most beautiful scabbard ever made, not one of those loser scabbards of fool's gold and fake leather." It would have been very, very beautiful, believe me.

But I digress into lame political humor. Back to the topic of choosing leaders.

If you've ever watched the movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail,'' (and who among us has not?), then you know that not everyone bought into Arthur's story. There's a fair bit of skepticism, almost scholarly political science-based doubt, that a mysterious woman in a lake can confer true leadership on a candidate, even a once and future king. Remember the part in "Holy Grail'' where Arthur explained how he became king and Dennis the Peasant said:

"Listen, strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony."

At that point in the movie, each time I watch it, I yell, "He's got a point there.''

He does have a point. Leadership, at least in the United States, isn't about yanking a sword from a stone or ripping it away from an arm sticking out of the water. It's, as Dennis the Peasant says, a mandate from the masses. And by mandate, I think Dennis means the majority picks the leader who will govern responsibly, not that the leader wins a mandate to do whatever he or she wishes.

Leadership, at least in the United States, is supposed to be about citizens voting for the person they prefer (or least dislike, I suppose) to be president or governor or legislator or member of Congress or whatever. I know the system gets a bad rap sometimes, but we've been using it for a couple of centuries now, and we're still here. Something has been working.

I'm not a huge fan of either Trump or Hillary. If I say something negative about the one — as some may perceive I did in parodying a Trump-like speech earlier in this essay — it doesn't mean I'm in the other's camp. Politics isn't a zero-sum game, except maybe for one ballot-marking moment on Election Day. Even at that moment, I could choose not to mark or to mark for some fringe candidate.

Because I believe in our system, I find recent talk of a "rigged" election alarming. It's one more way to undercut the legitimacy of the government if the preferred candidate doesn't win. And undercutting the legitimacy of government is serious business. It's dangerous, and adults ought to be slow to pass that thought around.

Yes, there are elections in which mistakes are made. Probably always have been. And, yes, there are instances of election fraud and attempted fraud. Probably always have been. But here in the United States, we rise above mistakes and attempted fraud and pick our leaders like adults. We cast our votes and we abide by the will of the majority.

I don't know of a better way to do it. It takes effort to learn issues and vote. It takes diligence to protect the integrity of the system. It takes adults to accept the results.

If we can't be adults about choosing leaders, we might as well go back to grabbing a sword from a hand sticking out of a pond.