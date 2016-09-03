A day for those who labor

Or maybe you should thank Peter J. McGuire, I'm not really sure. I went to what should be a reputable source — the U.S. Department of Labor's website. I came away with doubt.

The Labor Department site says some records attribute the idea of Labor Day to Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners. (I've known more than one joiner. They tend to overbook their time with clubs and other obligations.) McGuire co-founded the American Federation of Labor (AFL) and may well have suggested setting aside a day to honor those "Who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold.'' (I'm not sure whose rude nature we're talking about, but I guess that's beside the point. I sometimes had a rude nature when I worked on the farm.)

The Labor Department site also says a fair number of folks think Matthew Maguire — a machinist and later secretary of Local 344 of the International Association of Machinists in Paterson, N.J — was the first one to suggest creating a committee to plan ways to celebrate a special Labor Day.

Then, in true social-media fashion, the Department of Labor site asks, "Who is the real Father of Labor Day'' and lets a visitor vote on Maguire or McGuire. Well, excuse me, but how many visitors to the site have picked up enough knowledge at this point to make an intelligent choice? If pushed, I might side with this Maguire guy, simply because the article says that once he had the original idea for the celebration, he suggested that a planning committee be created. That sounds legit to me. It also sounds like something a budding bureaucrat would think to do.

In any event, Labor Day is upon us. One of the downsides of being retired is that a Monday holiday starts out like any other day. I wake up, get up, drink some coffee and don't go to work. I will tell you — this is a solemn pledge — that on Monday, as I drink my coffee, I'll reflect for a few minutes on all the things we have because men and women of strong heart and mind and back worked hard to make it so.

I'll probably think for a bit about my dad and my Uncle Frank. They're both gone now, and I suppose not too many people outside the Reliance-Chamberlain area ever heard of them. They were just a couple of farm guys who raised two big families by working their tails off every single day from the time they were old enough to pull on a pair of field boots.

Those two guys raised corn and wheat and oats, rotating the crops from one field to another from year to year, the same way they moved the Herefords from one pasture to another to graze down the grass but not so far down it wouldn't come back with a little rest. They worked from first light to dusk in the summer, watching the western sky for signs of hail or wind, hoping for timely rains to keep the corn growing, planning the next necessary chores even as they toiled to finish the task at hand. I always knew without being told that in their planning, there'd be places for future work for the kids in the family. I sometimes thought it would be nice if they forgot I was around once in awhile. They never did, and whenever I finished a job, they had another waiting for me.

As I think on it, I see that their lives intersected throughout each day with the lives of other laborers, men and women who, no matter their occupation, got up in the morning knowing they'd work all day and just went out and did what needed to be done. The Co-op manager, the guy at the grain elevator, the implement dealers, they all knew every day would be filled with labor, generally pretty physical, too.

All of them are among the folks Labor Day is set aside to remember.