Cliches are cliches for a reason; riding a bike explains why

I got to wondering the other day if Thomas Wolfe, the novelist from the early part of the 20th Century, ever rode a bicycle.

The thought occurred as I was mixing the old saying, "just like riding a bicycle,'' with the title of one of Wolfe's novels, "You Can't Go Home Again.'' The first phrase suggests that once you learn some skill, such as riding a bicycle (and remember the first time you tried that, fell over sideways and thought you'd never get it right?), you'll pick it up as second nature when or if you ever go back to it. The second phrase, the book title, suggests that maybe you can never return to the same place, even if the place is the saddle of a bicycle.

I looked online for thoughts about Wolfe's book title and found this one: "I always took it to mean that things, and you, change, and that you can never recapture the feelings you had in the past. It will always seem different.'' The person who wrote that one added, "Or it means your parents moved away and left no forwarding address,'' so it wasn't entirely a metaphysical message.

For the record, Wolfe was a North Carolina writer whose novels included "Look Homeward, Angel,'' and "Of Time and the River.'' He died young. I read his stuff young and found the novels difficult but rewarding.

But it wasn't a literary pursuit that had me thinking of Wolfe. No, it was simply this: I have been discovering in recent months that, for me, "just like riding a bicycle'' is a matter of "you can't go home again.''

As a young boy, I rode a bicycle like the wind. I rode with no more thought than it took me to breathe or blink my eyes. I had a single-speed bike with balloon tires and coaster brakes. It fairly flew over the sidewalks in town, and those fat tires gripped the dirt roads in the country the way professional wrestler Verne Gagne held his opponents in that nasty "sleeper'' hold.

That was then. This is now, and "just like riding a bicycle'' means crashing on an alarmingly regular basis. I'll tell you what I mean.

Last spring, when the weather warmed and the breeze beckoned a person to explore the outdoors, I took to riding my bicycle along the path from our home to the campgrounds below Oahe Dam and back. Nice, easy rides on a paved, six- or seven-foot-wide path. One fine day I decided to ride over the highway bridge and through the parks on the Pierre side of the river. About halfway across, a couple of boats on the river below caught my eye. I thought to stop and watch, but as I slowed, my handlebar caught in the fencing at the side of the pedestrian crossing. Down I went, over the handlebars and onto the concrete. Scraped both knees and both hands but didn't break anything. (I always wear a helmet, by the way.)

After the soreness left me, I looked on the scrapes as kind of cool deals, showing me as a bad dude on a bicycle. Then my brother-in-law from New Mexico showed up with road rash from heel to hip bone. He rides big trails. By comparison, I looked like maybe I'd lost a fight with a hangnail. I went back to the paved, flat, wide bike path to the dam.

Well, but then, I joined my son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter to ride LaFramboise Island a few weeks back. The trail is sandy, bumpy and narrow, and it cuts between trees with little warning and barely enough space for a set of handlebars. My riding partners zipped along. I churned through the sand and winced at the bumps and pushed up the climbs. I cleared a couple of the narrow openings between trees and gained some confidence. Then I crashed my reconstructed left shoulder smack into a tree. I recovered, rode on and crashed my reconstructed right shoulder smack into another tree.

I made it off the island alive. I guess I did go home again. It wasn't just like riding a bicycle, though.