WOSTER: Holy hats, things have changed

It wasn't the cowboy hats that sold the picture, although many of them were sharp and stylish. What sold the photo was that smack in the middle of a line of 25 or 30 wide-brimmed, high-crowned hats was a single, soft-cloth motoring cap. You know, the kind a British lord might wear to drive a spiffy red Aston Martin convertible on a weekend in the countryside? We captioned the photo something like "One of these things is not like the others," from the old Sesame Street bit.

The photo was unrelated to anything going on in the Legislature. Even so, it got wide play in the newspapers. I suppose photo editors liked the break from all the serious photographs of committee meetings and floor debates.

I'm thinking about hats because I lost two or three good caps over the summer during boating trips in waves and wind. A guy is fighting waves, turns his boat into the wind and, bam, his cap flies of his head and away, landing in wild waves way back down river. Gone for good. I need a new cap. I could have gone shopping on Black Friday, I suppose, but does anyone need a new cap that much?

I only wear caps on the river in the summer. I had a couple of bumps removed from my forehead, and my doctor told me to cover my head outdoors. I do, but I don't wear a cap in the house.

Recalling that AP photo from years ago, I like the idea that it showed the Capitol visitors had checked their hats and caps at the door. I'm not sure when it quit being a social mistake to wear a hat or cap inside. It sure used to be frowned on.

I recall when my older son ran for vice-mayor of Riggs High School with his friend J.D. as mayor candidate. A major plank in their platform was baseball caps in school. Not quite a New Deal, or even "a chicken in every pot," but it targeted a constituency they believed was theirs for the taking. Who knows? Maybe they test-marketed the message with a focus group before they rolled it out. They were a pretty sophisticated campaign team for the times.

When I was young, I didn't see many people routinely wearing caps. Some old farmers like my dad wore stained, worn caps with bills, but many farmers went bareheaded. I had a western-style straw hat for field work on hot days. I set it on a shelf on the back porch when I came in for lunch and after work. I certainly never considered wearing it to town on Saturday evening.

I don't even remember the town kids wearing caps except on the baseball field. We wore stocking caps or heavy caps with ear-flaps during frigid weather, of course. Ninety percent of body heat escaped through your head, one of our coaches told us. But nobody just wore a cap or hat as a fashion accessory, except grown men also wearing suits and ties and dress overcoats and headed for church or a formal meeting.

In my younger days, women and girls wore hats to church. It was required, in the Catholic Church, anyway. I read something that traced that tradition back to the epistles of St. Paul, no slouch on writing. Something else I read said the notion of head covering for females was dropped from a 1983 Code of Canon Law. Who knew? My mom used to wear a hat in church, although often she forgot. She'd panic and make do with a folded-out piece of tissue held in place with hair pins. My mom was a trend setter.

I visited the Capitol during legislative session last February. I walked past the place where we photographed the line of hats. A row of hooks is there, but this time each hook held a winter coat or parka. There wasn't a motoring cap in sight.