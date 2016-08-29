OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

HISSES to another string of crashes in the region, including a fatal crash that killed a 10-year old boy last week.

Every time we hear of an injury crash, we hope the occupants are wearing their seat belts and injuries are minor. But last week, six people were involved in a crash, and three were not wearing their seat belts.

That resulted in the death of a 10-year-old child, and our hearts go out to the family of the victim.

There was also a crash recently on the interstate near Oacoma, resulting in serious injuries. In that incident, the driver lived, probably because he was wearing a seat belt. We hope people realize the importance of taking an extra 2 seconds each time they get in the car to buckle up. It saves lives.

CHEERS to the kickoff of another year of Friday football.

Fall sports are back, and high school football is king in South Dakota. Fans packed the stands all over the region on Friday night.

The opening game presents a fresh start and optimism for each team.

Quite simply, we love this time of year, and wish each team the best of luck moving forward.

HISSES to the struggles facing the Tripp-Delmont School District.

According to information gathered by the South Dakota Department of Education, 49 students open enrolled out of the Tripp-Delmont district in fall 2015, and by the end of the school year, that number had increased to 57.

Now the district is in the process of reorganizing in the form of an opt out, consolidation or formally dissolving, according to Superintendent Gail Swenson.

This problem is presenting tough situations for the local economies of Tripp and Delmont, and it could be even worse if the school district decides to close.

We hope the local school board can decide what's best for the district.

CHEERS to the work of the Davison County sheriff's deputies.

Last week, deputies working at the Davison County Public Safety Center averted a possible crisis when finding potentially hazardous items—a crowbar, alcohol, knife and other materials—prior to regular court proceedings.

Many times, the work of these officers goes unnoticed, but it's work like this that needs to be applauded.

Congrats to all involved.