18-year-old Tulare woman identified as victim in fatal crash

Tomsha was transported to a Huron hospital where she died of her injuries, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Riley Zastrow, 18, of Evansville, Minnesota, was the passenger in the F-150. She sustained life-threatening injuries. Both Zastrow and Tomsha were wearing seat belts.

Authorities said the 2015 semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the north junction of U.S. 14 and U.S. 281. It collided with the F-150 that was northbound on U.S. 281.

Charges are pending against 24-year-old Cedric Beauvil, of Miami, Florida, the driver of the semi. He was wearing a seat belt and was treated for minor injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Beadle County Sheriff’s Office, Huron Police Department and Wolsey Fire and Ambulance were also on scene.