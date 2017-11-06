Search
    Man sentenced for assaulting officer on tribal campus

    By Associated Press Today at 1:16 p.m.

    PIERRE (AP) — A Mission man has been sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a federal officer on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.

    Authorities say a bat-wielding 23-year-old Richard Peneaux came at a tribal officer who had responded to a disturbance report on the Sinte Gleska University campus on March 23.

    The officer pepper-sprayed Peneaux, who then fled but was later apprehended.

    U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Peneaux pleaded guilty in August to assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer. He'll be on supervised release for three years following his prison term.

