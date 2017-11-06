Man sentenced for assaulting officer on tribal campus

Authorities say a bat-wielding 23-year-old Richard Peneaux came at a tribal officer who had responded to a disturbance report on the Sinte Gleska University campus on March 23.

The officer pepper-sprayed Peneaux, who then fled but was later apprehended.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Peneaux pleaded guilty in August to assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer. He'll be on supervised release for three years following his prison term.