    Semitrailer-pickup crash kills 1, seriously injures 1

    By Associated Press Today at 1:14 p.m.

    WOLSEY (AP) — A two-vehicle crash in Beadle County late last week killed one person and seriously injured another.

    The Highway Patrol says a semitrailer failed to stop at a junction of U.S. Highways 14 and 281 north of Wolsey and collided with a pickup truck Friday afternoon.

    The 18-year-old woman driving the pickup died at a Huron hospital. An 18-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

    The 24-year-old semi driver suffered what the patrol described as minor injuries. Charges are pending against the man.

    The names of the people involved weren't immediately released.

