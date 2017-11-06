Semitrailer-pickup crash kills 1, seriously injures 1

The Highway Patrol says a semitrailer failed to stop at a junction of U.S. Highways 14 and 281 north of Wolsey and collided with a pickup truck Friday afternoon.

The 18-year-old woman driving the pickup died at a Huron hospital. An 18-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old semi driver suffered what the patrol described as minor injuries. Charges are pending against the man.

The names of the people involved weren't immediately released.