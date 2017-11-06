Police: Woman fatally shot man, has not been arrested
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a woman shot and killed a man at a residence following an argument.
The shooting happened Sunday morning. Officer Sam Clemens said Monday the woman has not been arrested, but police are aware of her whereabouts.
The 34-year-old man was shot in the chest area and was dead by the time first responders arrived. Clemens says the woman called police to the house. He did not describe the relationship between the two.
Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.