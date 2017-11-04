Unfinished mansion an eyesore for South Dakota neighborhood

City code enforcement manager Matt Tobias says the city issued a notice to demolish the structure over a year ago after the building permits expired without final inspection.

The property's owner, Vitaliy Strizheus, recently appeared before the city's Property Maintenance Board of Appeals and promised to finish the project, Tobias said.

Strizheus said personal issues delayed the project but he plans to resume construction soon.

"I have a contractor, waiting on some bids for the stucco and the inside work is going to resume here soon," Strizheus said. "We intend to live there. We just had to pause it for a minute."

City code enforcers will regularly check on the project's progress, Tobias said. The city could tear the structure down if no progress is made.

"We never wanted to demolish this house, but it being the way it was, at some point in time we wouldn't have had a choice," Tobias said.

The city plans to send structural engineers to the property to inspect the structure to ensure it hasn't deteriorated. Strizheus will then have to acquire new building permits.

Lincoln County had valued the property at $1.5 million.