Man accused in fatal Rapid City shooting pleads not guilty
RAPID CITY (AP) — A South Dakota man has pleaded not guilty in a Rapid City shooting that left one man dead.
The Rapid City Journal reports that 21-year-old Maricelo Garcia pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Clinton Farlee. The crime is punishable by death or life in prison without parole.
Authorities say Farlee died after being shot in the chest with a single bullet from a pistol in October. Garcia is accused of killing him, and 19-year-old Cierra Walks of being an accessory. Walks pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
Farlee and the suspects all are from Rapid City. Law enforcement says Farlee's death marks the seventh homicide in Rapid City this year.