Teen charged in fatal crash trying to move to juvenile court

The 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after the pickup truck he was driving forced a sedan off the road during a chase in February. A 15-year-old passenger in the car, Kareem Cisse, was killed when the car crashed. The pickup driver was 16 at the time. Authorities say the boy was pursuing the car over a botched drug deal.

The teen left the scene, telling police he didn't think the crash killed anyone.

The Argus Leader says that during two days of testimony so far, the judge has heard from law enforcement and juvenile and medical experts, including a detective, former sheriff's deputy, coroner and forensic psychologist.