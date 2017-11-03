South Dakota IHS hospital to lose Medicare, Medicaid money

IHS, the agency that administers the hospital on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, announced Friday in a statement that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, is placing the hospital on "immediate jeopardy" status.

That's a term used when a hospital's actions have caused or are likely to cause serious injury or death to a patient. CMS recently surveyed the hospital.

The funding cutoff will take effect Nov. 18.

IHS says the hospital remains open and patients are getting care. The agency didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press.