South Dakota IHS hospital to lose Medicare, Medicaid money
PINE RIDGE (AP) — The Indian Health Service says a South Dakota reservation hospital has been notified that it will no longer be able to bill the government for services provided to those eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.
IHS, the agency that administers the hospital on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, announced Friday in a statement that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, is placing the hospital on "immediate jeopardy" status.
That's a term used when a hospital's actions have caused or are likely to cause serious injury or death to a patient. CMS recently surveyed the hospital.
The funding cutoff will take effect Nov. 18.
IHS says the hospital remains open and patients are getting care. The agency didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press.