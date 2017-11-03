Inmate charged in attack at prison in Sioux Falls

Attorney General Marty Jackley said Friday 25-year-old Kevin Christopher Tripp has also been charged with aggravated assault against a corrections employee. Jackley says Tripp attacked a Department of Social Services employee working at the prison in Sioux Falls on Oct. 23.

The two charges carry a maximum sentence of 50 years upon conviction.

This case was investigated by Special Security at the penitentiary and the state Division of Criminal Investigation. It was not immediately clear if Tripp has retained an attorney for the latest charges.